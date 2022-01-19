I am fully vaccinated, with the requisite booster shots. And so are all my family members. However, I understand why many persons are vaccine-hesitant. The following are 11 of their reasons:
1. One person told me she had consulted her classical Ayurveda texts—her ancient texts from India. And they prescribed medications which she was using, and she had more faith in them than the vaccines. She was incorporating this with her habitual prana (breathing routines) and sadhana (sadh/sadhu/sadhguru—from meditation, exercise).
2. A young lady wrote she was washed in the Holy Blood of her Saviour, and was protected.
3. A few persons have told me they used home remedies. To boost their immune systems. And, “bush” medicines, of which there are many—Ambrosia cumanensis, Leonotis nepetifolia, Justicia pectoralis.
4. Many persons fear hospitalisation. The following are instances from the Point Fortin Hospital:
One person described the fate of her sister-in-law. “Hours before she died, she was refused a glass of water. The nurse said, what you think, this is a hotel?” One son reported about the terrible treatment of his father. For example, the clothes he died in were the same he was admitted in ten days earlier. Accordingly, one Covid-positive case preferred to use seven doses of an anti-parasite drug rather than risk hospitalisation.
5. Some are squeamish or scared about needles. Their minds exaggerate the impacts of an injection. Some are wary about the invasion of foreign substances in their bodies.
6. The Government is not being straightforward about vaccine-caused deaths, and its ads and fine-print do not adequately advise of vaccine-induced death or trauma. Persons regard this as ominous and treacherous.
7. Some persons rely on the views of established scientists. One Nobel Prize scientist warned of catastrophic consequences of mass vaccination. This approach grants longevity to the virus, because the harder it is challenged, the hardier it becomes, and comes back harder.
8. Some, of scientific or pseudo-scientific dispositions, question. They say, science is in its infancy. Science does not know everything. Science and scholarship have led to some of the most destructive creations of mankind. Nuclear and chemical waste, weapons of mass destruction.
9. Understandable “inconsistencies” by the authorities and experts create hesitancy, uncertainties. Over the last two years, because of knowledge gaps between the vaccine-chasers and the raging virus, and because of the urgency of the crisis, mitigation measures have kept changing. One month the mask is painted as a devil, the next month a saint.
10. Social media is multi-voiced, heteroglossic. No longer, as in the days of polio mandates, do the people automatically obey the centralised one-voiced authority, expert, Prime Minister, the Doctor. People do their own research, are exposed to just as much babble and fake stuff as real, accurate information. Some are confused, are not very information-literate, cannot distinguish simulacra, fake, from the real. They are genuinely confused.
11. Everything is politicised. Everything takes a partisan slant. Even the most pressing development issues are forestalled and misunderstood because of the silly and incorrigible hand of partisan politics. The man leading the anti-Covid campaign is a politician. He has rationalised, excused, diverted so many times that he seems to have lost credibility. And even though he may speak with the sound of angels, he is heard as a sounding bass and tinkling cymbal.
The above reasons are not to be scoffed at. Trinidad and Tobago is a cosmopolitan, heterogeneous, multi-ethnic nation. There are “sub-cultures” of folk everywhere with inimitable modes of historical feelings and beings. People feel radically differently about things. One’s man bush is another man’s pharmacy. All of our nation’s ethnic groups have relied in the past on some combination of obeah, secret prayers and bush teas—including our British, French, Spanish, Arahuacan, Taino forebears.
Good leadership requires sensitivity to these susceptibilities and fears. Moses, who led his people out of Egypt, spent the remainder of his life trying to save his tribes from their own tablet hesitancy. Without continual guidance of the leader, the hero figure, the people stray, like sheep, rush willingly and ignorantly over the precipice to their demise. Again and again Moses had to keep pointing to the template, the tablet.
The Government’s punitive mandate for civil servants is inadvisable. It is not just a mandate. It comes with a threat—an economic threat. It is an impatient, punitive response, bordering on extortion. If you do not make me try to save your life, and the lives of those around you, the public, I will take your money.
Given the complexity of vaccine hesitancy in our nation, I therefore support Mr Ancel Roget’s and JTUM’s position on the public service vaccine mandate. Leadership is required. Information, persuasion, sense and sensibility. And meeting with the unions and other parties. To tread lightly across the quicksand of vaccine hesitancy.
At the beginning of this epidewmic, April to May 2020, I wrote four articles outlining a strategic plan to manage Covid-19. The articles advocated the development of a fully-equipped parallel healthcare system, an independent task force to lead the campaign, a home-treatment assistance strategy, and to disregard international arbiters who were praising our “success”.
Some persons have acted tirelessly and forthrightly to lead our prime ministers with good instruction, the best strategic options—yet our political leaders insist on blundering their ways to their/our own demise.
—The author is an environmentalist