Leading up the 2022 US Open, 40-year-old Serena Williams gave an indication that the final Grand Slam tournament for the year would also be the final of her career. On August 9, Williams announced in a Vogue cover story that she intended on moving on from the sport to focus on other, equal priorities such as her family.
Last Friday night, in a gruelling three-set match, Williams bowed out of the third round of the US open to the gritty Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. After losing the first set, Williams rebounded perfectly to go 4-0 up in the second only to see the Aussie battle back to force a tie-break at 6-6. Williams, in what would be the last match of her career, let her championship mentality show in playing the perfect tie-break to win the second set. The comeback looked on, but Tomljanovic was perhaps the only one in Arthur Ashe Stadium who wasn’t buying in to the Serena swan song. The Aussie raced to a commanding 6-1 final set win, and with it the match.
Although the result brought an end to Williams’s hope of winning the US Open one last time, it does not diminish everything she has achieved both on and off the court. During her career, Williams’s impact as one of the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) transcended the sport. Through her very presence as a black woman in a sport historically dominated by white players, Williams was able to inspire future generations of players who regardless of their race, felt empowered to play tennis. Her impact has the kind of power that, whether you enjoy tennis or not, remains inspirational as a life lesson for anyone who thinks their background - be it racial, ethnic, gender, sexual orientation, or nationality - is a hindrance to what they can achieve.
Who could have imagined that Keshorn Walcott, a young man from a fishing village called Toco on a tiny island could rise to the very top of Olympic glory on the global stage? Or, that Giselle Salandy, born and raised in Siparia would become a multiple light-middleweight world champion in boxing, remaining undefeated up to her untimely death. Sport is littered with underdogs from obscure places achieving greatness. In this regard, Serena Williams’ achievements were not unique to sport in general, but they were to tennis in particular.
The last-born of five girls, Williams grew up in the crime-stricken city of Compton, California. Together with her sister, Venus, she learned to play on the battered tennis courts in Compton because they could not afford the immaculately-maintained and exclusive tennis club membership fee.
Remaining resolute - even when Tomljanovic was clearly going to win the third and deciding set, Williams persevered by saving five match points. When the match ended she said, “I don’t give up… definitely wasn’t giving up tonight”.
The determination was characteristic of her illustrious career that hinged on fighting even when the odds were against her, odds that existed because of her race, gender, or fitness. Both Serena and Venus have endured racist and sexist abuse by media personnel who pointed out that the sisters’ muscular frame and aggressive mentality were not womanlike. In 2019 a Romanian TV-show host went so far as to say, “If monkeys wore trousers, they’d look exactly like Serena Williams does on the court”. Although Williams’s career is nothing short of superhuman in her achievements, her experiences of racism and sexism prove that greatness isn’t just about winning titles, it is also about enduring and overcoming barriers to success.
Manifesting greatness – although “manifesting”, the act of changing thoughts, words, and feelings with the aim of making them real, has become part of everyday lingo - it has always been in existence. Richard Williams, Serena’s father, was known to be regularly manifesting his daughters’ greatness. He believed that Serena and Venus would change the world through tennis. So believed, so done. Of course, it’s one thing to manifest. It’s another to put the work in. Serena Williams in her Vogue announcement recognises that although perfect doesn’t exist, she continues to manifest perfection. She explains that “whatever my perfect was, I never wanted to stop until I got it right” – A mindset applicable to anyone, tennis professional or not.
Evolution, not ending, deciding when to call time on a career is always a difficult decision, in sport or otherwise but particularly in sport which demands a lifelong commitment to become the best. Former world number one Naomi Osaka experienced something similar when she decided to withdraw from the 2019 French Open citing mental health reasons. In the Vogue article where Williams’s gestured toward stepping away from tennis, she avoided calling it retirement and more of an evolution. Her decision to evolve through emphasis on her growing family and budding capital venture firm signals an evolution of her mindset that made her a tennis champion. Williams’s focus on a new stage of her life is the kind of continuous improvement that inspires anyone contemplating “what next?” after a lifelong commitment to a single purpose.
Serena Williams’ exit from the tennis stage leaves a gap in the sport. Her impact, however, given everything she has endured and achieved will leave a permanent legacy. Whether you’re a tennis fan or not, her career provides inspirational moments that transcend the sport.
The author is a PhD Candidate & Teaching Associate
Department of English
College of Humanities
& Fine Arts
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
