AS Barbados braces for the year 2021, the mark of the outgoing year will still have its impact on how we do what we do at least for the next 12 months.
The past year has been important to us. It has been an inspiration. We are the more confident now, as if we ever needed to prove that truth, that we can look the severest adversity in the face, resolve to defeat it, and do so; neither retreating from, nor surrendering to whatever confronts us.
Our forefathers would be proud of us. They faced and conquered, as best they could the challenges of their times.
As we move forward, three major challenges already occupy the public sphere.
The Covid-19 pandemic is still a serious challenge.
High unemployment numbers threaten to decimate our plans for economic growth. And as if this were not enough, the serious crime picture is still staggering. Death by shootings is a challenge. It has to be defeated.
We find no fault with the general approach to the manner in which the pandemic has been tackled. It has been a model application of a stitch in time saves nine, and while other countries have fared worse because of dilatory approaches at the policy level. This is not the time for backslapping or high-fiving.
We cannot afford to be complacent in the least. We must not drop our guard.
Every loophole thrown up by the experience of the past nine months now has to be blocked so that we frontally continue to contain the virus.
Quarantine must be respected in every respect.
To maintain our record of containment and the more to catch all cases consistent with our policy of two tests; we must deploy all reasonable resources in order to live with the virus while maintaining our tourism industry While attacking the fallout from the virus we must also tackle related problems of chronic poverty, still found among some of our more distressed communities.
We have been a largely peaceful and relatively cohesive society, but we must more rapidly accelerate programmes which can help to eradicate social deprivation and structural inequality, and give hope to the less well off.
Covid-19 has emphasised in its unique way that we need foreign exchange and foreign direct investment to energise our economy and to help fund our programmes of social remediation. In this context, we have to solve the crime problem and, in particular, the violent crime problem which, if left unchecked, may deter investment both local and foreign.
In recent years, there has been the growth of a certain criminal malignancy in which use of the gun has emerged as the deadly weapon of choice in a perverted alternative social order.
This problem must be tackled head on. Efficient detective work and fair but speedy trials followed by realistic punishments imposed on those found guilty after trial, is a part of the solution, but our criminal justice system is in need of total urgent repair. Unchecked, the criminal justice problem can upset our plans for economic growth. This must not happen. The coming year will require focused determination upon several urgent problems all of which are on the front burner. But our track record shows that success attends us whenever we unite in a total effort. The task is not beyond us.
—Barbados Nation