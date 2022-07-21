Serious look at farming

THERE has been much talk and some action by the Mia Amor Mottley administration about the resuscitation of the agriculture sector.
While the government has been focusing on collaborative efforts with Guyana and Suriname, there must be a greater emphasis on getting more Barbadian small farmers into agriculture.
The country needs a very clear national strategy on exactly how much land it wants for agriculture, given its often stated policy of building thousands of houses islandwide that will require ploughing up fertile soils to plant concrete.
The new agricultural initiative is necessary, given Barbados’ huge food import bill, the need for vibrant agribusinesses, job creation and innovation within the sector. Climate change and its negative impact, the need to reduce the use of herbicides and pesticides, and to enhance our agro-processing facilities are all front-burner issues.
There must be a well-laid-out plan for the use of not only the approximately 1,000 acres across St John that once formed part of the CLICO estates being brought back into production, but well thought-out initiatives for lands across the Scotland District.
The Ministry of Agriculture must enunciate the way forward for the black belly sheep industry, especially the Guyana and Suriname collaboration, and how Barbadians will benefit.
Citizens also want clarity on the way forward for local small sheep farmers.
Barbados, as one of the few places growing the prized sea island cotton that yields one of the most luxurious yarns in the world, seems to be overlooking this commodity and certainly does not appear to rank it high on the national agriculture agenda. Cotton is hardly mentioned except for the annual appeal for harvesters, and few Barbadians are aware of Exclusive Cottons of the Caribbean Inc and what goes on at Groves, St George. This cotton variety has a chequered past in Barbados, having been entangled in a political controversy that has overshadowed its potential as a good foreign exchange earner.
We have also lost the important opportunity to take it from spinning to weaving to premium cloth. Our authorities must decide how much land will be dedicated to growing cotton and, like the black belly sheep, resolve intellectual property rights issues.
The emerging cannabis industry needs to be better articulated by both the politicians and technocrats to ensure would-be small producers looking to get into the business are not ignored and left distraught.
Our small farmers must continue to be given the opportunity to be part of the emerging medicinal cannabis industry and not be sidelined in favour of cash-rich foreign corporate entities.
Government must also address the issue of protection of the agriculture sector and not bow to international treaties which developed nations often ignore. The strategy must include using more of what we grow locally within our school meals service, hospitals and the hospitality industry.
The new agricultural initiative is necessary given Barbados’ huge food import bill, the need for vibrant agribusinesses, job creation and innovation within the sector.
—Barbados Nation