Some of my previous articles called for a strategic foresighting exercise as a vehicle to choose the group of technologies or industries in which we should carry out the diversification of our economy. The underlying objective of this diversification is to provide globally competitive tradables (including goods and services) from which we will earn the foreign exchange required to import at least the necessities of life that this small open economy cannot produce for itself. Though I have not recommended the kind of economic activities upon which the diversification should engage, before a foresighting exercise is done, there is already a debate as to whether these should be in manufacturing or the delivery of services, even distribution and retail.
Indeed Ms Camille Sears, CEO of the T&T Coalition of Services Industries is reported as saying at the Coalition’s eighth general meeting that the service industry is tantamount to the survival of the country, region and even the world. She also added that her organisation is positioning the service sector to transform the economy and the way we do business. Surely we need to transform our economy, we need to diversify the economy and indeed the onshore economy needs to tremendously enlarge its production of tradables given the depletion of our petroleum resource and its reduction in global demand. This is all due to the use of renewables as a result of climate change and our uncompetitive upstream price of gas. The question is whether we can draw the upfront conclusion that this transformation should be about the creation of service delivery companies as opposed to manufacturing.
Another discussion which came up was the stigma that was being attached to our distribution/retail sector (import, markup, sell) as to its ability to develop the country as opposed to the current fledgling or a new onshore manufacturing industry. In its favour was pointed out that Walmart was the largest company in the world and this is a distribution/retail company, as is Amazon. Indeed services already account for over 76 per cent of GDP in developed economies- in Japan it represents 69 per cent of GDP and in the US some 80 per cent.
There are two concerns with the above views. The first is that in T&T the transformation is not about what kind of industry forms or could form the biggest part of our local economy, but which industry could provide us with the exports that earn the necessary foreign exchange income. The second concern is seeing manufacturing and the service industry as two separate economic activities, while the line between manufacturing and service activities, which is already difficult to distinguish clearly, is becoming even more blurred across many industries. The stigma which has been attached to T&T’s onshore distribution/retail sector is its absolute dependence on the rents left in the country by the exploitation of the petroleum resource- its income is in TT$s while its imports to sell need foreign exchange- as opposed to manufacturing which could export.
This blurring of the manufacturing and service industries is obvious; for example automobile makers are now service providers offering financing, product customisation, sales and post sales maintenance and support; Boeing is selling a propulsion service instead of selling engines. Likewise, online retailers are now also manufacturing, producing not only the computers required to access their services but many of the goods they sell online. What we are witnessing, this creative intertwining of services and manufacturing, is an important reason why productivity is high and growing.
Much of the output growth in manufacturing in the world is coming from the use of automation and robotics with the digital technologies. However, the future jobs that do not include these technologies will be in the services. Because services are playing such a big part in national economies the manufacturing sector is also growing because of mechanisation and automation and sometimes made possible by advanced services. Again with globalisation the manufactured products, even some services, are produced in one country and consumed in another. Hence there have to be global supply chains that themselves are services that effectively link the producers of the products and services to the global users. Thus, the supply of say cars, financial services, video programmes across the globe become an amalgamation of production facilities supported by service based supply chains.
It appears then, that with respect to the transformation of an economy it is unrealistic to talk about the service sector as though it were distinct from the production of goods. In diversifying the economy a fundamental choice has to be the sectors, the clusters in which we plan to produce tradables. Hence it is important to choose the technologies which will support these complex production clusters and as important, to put in place and/or encourage the development of the related services- e.g. R&D, global marketing and market development, intellectual property protection and distribution etc. - which are required to ensure global competitiveness. Hence growth in tradables will also foster growth in services.
We can therefore conclude that there is no inherent competition between services and the production of goods with respect to the diversification of our economy.
In the delivery of tradable goods these two are intimately intertwined in the search for competitiveness. Yet the service sector may employ more of our people since the manufacturing sector, because of its use of advanced technologies, can attain higher productivity than the services sector, so needing less people.