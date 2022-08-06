This column has long identified what I considered to be the three main issues facing the nation and repeated them over the years as key to the future for Trinidad and Tobago. I called for: 1. economic modernisation to deal with a changing global economy; 2. arresting the spreading and deepening social decay producing disturbing phenomena unsettling national equilibrium; and 3. eliminating the institutional dysfunctionality that generates incompetence, inefficiency and insufficiency in the delivery of goods and services by the State to the people.
Seven years ago, almost immediately on the ascension to office of Dr Keith Rowley as prime minister and Colm Imbert as finance minister, my column highlighted these critical areas to these two most senior politicians in the Cabinet, each then with over 30 years in the Parliament, and suggested what needed to be done. I warned, “success in government is now more critical than at any other time in our history”, that the nation needs an administration with the political will that stems from “courage, conviction and commitment” to deal with these issues.
But disillusionment came early. One year later, I lamented, “this is promising to be one of the most incompetent administrations in the country’s history, totally inadequate to the challenges before us, wasting precious time and dwindling resources, dithering while the ship sinks”.
Who can say I’ve been wrong? Today, things are worse than ever. Folks, it has been seven wasted years! Pity the young, for heaven’s sake! The country is being ruined for them. Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, in a seminal three-part series on “Keith Rowley’s failed leadership”, quotes Mother Bernie of the Spiritual Baptists who says, “People of T&T, if we don’t say when something wrong and call a spade a spade, God is going to deal with us.”
Will we see the utter shame of an economy still undiversified and elementary with absolutely no new foreign revenue streams, not even one gestating? And will we still applaud when Rowley and Imbert pontificate, naked in their emptiness? In his mid-year budget review, Imbert ridiculously boasted of a $654 million surplus. But he had nothing to do with it. It came from Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine that caused astronomical rises in the price of oil, gas and petrochemicals.
We now have a temporary reprieve for our economy which has been slipping into darkness under Imbert. He has led us into depression for the last six years. Unforgivable! We are today in the jaws of the debt-trap, earning less but borrowing “to maintain our lifestyle” and borrowing more to service accumulated debt. In September 2021, the net national debt stood at $126.6 billion, 85 per cent of GDP, way above the 70 per cent described as “acceptable”. Because of Putin’s high energy prices, Imbert was so very “happy to announce the Government had not borrowed any money for five months” and continued gleefully, “believe it or not, public debt is actually coming down”! Pathetic. But as I have said, even more pathetic when some say “hooray”.
And after seven wasted years, have State institutions moved one inch towards efficiency in serving the people? Why must citizens continue to protest and block roads to have them repaired? How many people can fall ill and go to a public health institution feeling assured of quick and effective attention? Can besieged citizens anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago contact the police in an emergency and feel certain help will come to provide relief they badly need? And note, these are examples of the mere basic requirements of any society aspiring to even a modicum of civilisation. What about the complex issues like the country’s improved competitiveness in the global market, the relevance of the education system to today’s national needs or the criminal justice system generally and the delivery of justice in particular, on all of which there has been more deterioration than improvement after seven years and seven budgets with hundreds of billions spent.
And today, when absolutely nothing has been done to address the rampant social decay, Rowley pronounces, as though making a revelation, “Trinidad and Tobago has become a violent society.” Absurd! Violence has been abundantly evident for the past seven years in homes, communities, streets and schools! And the prime minister’s language has often contributed to it, even threatening to use his “s--t kickers” on an Opposition parliamentarian. Commenting on Rowley’s language, Mother Bernie said “that is why we have so much delinquency and crime”. But, again ducking responsibility, the great abdicator establishes a committee with no Cabinet ministers but headed by two permanent secretaries to deal with crime as a public health emergency. “Another dud, another failure,” said David Abdulah of the Movement for Social Justice. “That and nothing is the same thing.” Indeed. Didn’t Rowley establish a committee in 2020 focusing on at-risk communities? Where is the report? What policies emanated?
The deep issue of the past seven years remains. With political paralysis and intellectual fossilisation at the top, how will we ever engineer the social and economic transformation urgently needed in Trinidad and Tobago today? It is going to be more than seven wasted years.