Sex ed and the Concordat conundrum

At least one productive thing came out of the recent furore involving the availability of LGBTQ books in local stores. It concerns a focus on sex education in the national curriculum. But, as Archbishop Jason Gordon and the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) revealed last week, the Concordat is used to cement the belief by religious boards that sex ed should not be taught in denominational schools. The problematic 1960 Concordat, which predates our Independence, if it wasn’t immediately obvious, continues to hinder not just a true meritocracy but also comprehensive sex education (CSE).
It was a fervent defence of the Concordat which followed the misinformation and disinformation surrounding rumours that the Ministry of Education had plans to include LGBTQ books in the national curriculum. Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly intervened by denying these plans. However, in denying the rumours Dr Gadsby Dolly inadvertently drew attention to a glaring gap in the national curriculum.
The gap concerns the lack of access to CSE in schools. This, of course, is beyond anything that has to do with LGBTQ identities. Yet, owing to misinformation and disinformation, we continue to equate CSE with part of an “LGBTQ agenda”.
Last week, the SDMS issued a media release that objected to the MoE’s proposal to introduce sex ed within the primary school curriculum, including those run by denominational boards, because it presented “infringements of the rights and religious freedom under the Constitution and the 1960 Concordat”.
In addition to the threat that sex ed posed to the Concordat, the SDMS also noted that “with so many gender distinctions and gender fluidity, there is a risk teachers may inadvertently raise unbridled curiosity and exploration”. Two things are noteworthy here that may go a long way to dispelling the myths about sex ed held by the SDMS and, I suspect, many others. The first involves the goal of sex ed.
UNESCO defines CSE as “a curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality” through “emphasising values such as respect, inclusion, non-discrimination, equality, empathy, responsibility and reciprocity”. Given the holistic scope of CSE, the only risk to pupils is to not have CSE taught in every school.
The second thing to note is the goal of educational institutions. The fear of the SDMS that sex ed will “raise unbridled curiosity and exploration” goes against the goal of education, which is to encourage new knowledge through the development of physical, social, intellectual and emotional abilities. So, with this understanding of education and sex ed, is the goal of the SDMS knowledge or religious indoctrination?
If religious boards continue to hide behind the Concordat, the obvious course of action would be to amend the 1960 agreement, that outdated and somewhat irrelevant document which has not changed to keep up with the changing nature of technology. In 2021, Ava Rampersad, the executive director of the Family Planning Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FPATT), reported to the Express that the HFLE programme needed to evolve to meet the changing demands of young people in society. Two years later, those demands continue to change.
Amendment of the Concordat is much easier said than done since in its present state, the MoE and religious boards have something to gain from it. I can think of only a few reasons why it hasn’t changed to keep up with the changing times. In last week’s edition of Shepherd’s Corner, Archbishop Jason Gordon implied the ball was in the MoE’s court when he stated that “we [the denominational schools] might actually be very important for the Government” since “no book, text, or curriculum can be introduced into a denominational school without the consent of that denomination”. In acknowledging that the religious boards hold an advantageous position, Gordon’s “we vs them” rhetoric epitomises the inequity created by the Concordat.
What the Archbishop fails to recognise is that as long as the denominational schools obstruct the rollout of CSE in denominational schools, there will be future generations of pupils who leave these schools without the values of respect, inclusion and emotional development that come with CSE.
While we wait for Concordat reform, there can be at least recommendations of age-appropriate CSE in the national curriculum. The media release by the SDMS seemed to be unaware that such a thing exists. Age-appropriate CSE is a careful “pyramid approach” to communication with children about sexual health. It involves first educating children about their bodies and what those body parts do. Then there is how to teach children ways to communicate with others about bodies, body image, personal hygiene, etc. This is recommended at the primary school level.
When this foundation is set, discussions about abstinence, the influence of the media, puberty and maturation, the effects of alcohol and drugs in making responsible sexual decisions, etc, should be reserved for teenagers. Such a tiered and standard approach to CSE will assure the SDMS that their “religious tenets are not subverted by the avalanche of modern sexual norms”.
We all know the iconic quote from Dr Eric Williams: “The future of our nation is in our bookbags.” What kind of future are we preparing our children for if we either allow homophobia to blindside attempts at comprehensive CSE instruction, or tiptoe around the problematic Concordat and its obstruction to educational reform?
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.