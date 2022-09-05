There were excellent coffee shops near the cloud software company’s HQ in California’s Silicon Valley, but the company’s staff kitchen served ground bean coffee, of a quality as good as the coffee served by those upmarket cafes. None of that Nescafé in a sachet thing. Proper, high-quality brew.
The large, pleasant and welcoming kitchen/dining area in the middle of the open plan office doubled as a staff meeting area for the more than 100 people who worked there. Even the CEO sat in the open office–although he had access to his own, adjacent glass-walled conference room. Other, similar rooms could be Excel-booked for presentations by senior staff.
The dining area was also what office planners call a breakout space–a less formal area where the staffer would work or relax as they saw fit. It abutted the main breakout space, which was decorated with comfortable sofas and low-slung coffee tables. Tired of being at your desk? Decouple your MacBook from the desktop monitor, bring it to the space, perch it on your lap or a coffee table and continue working from the easy chair. Make or take calls wirelessly. Or just take a screen break.
Machines dispensed a variety of free snacks. Some Fridays, the CEO’s PA would order for everyone pizzas or good-quality Mexican food. After work, you could play pool or table tennis in a games room.
I spent only ten days at the company conducting management training, but it was the most pleasing work environment I’d ever been a part of. Office design and aesthetics like this did become trendy in many other markets. Some of the smart new office buildings around the Savannah in Port of Spain have a similar-ish design language…similar-ish because it doesn’t rise to the level of the Silicon Valley companies.
Nonetheless, companies everywhere put a lot of design effort and money into revolutionising the look and feel of offices. The big beasts of Silicon Valley led the charge. Apple’s stunning HQ in Cupertino looks like a spaceship. The futuristic Googleplex 11 km away in Mountain View is the HQ of Google and Alphabet, its parent company.
Then came the pandemic, and lockdown in early 2020. Working from home (WfH) became necessary on a much higher scale than companies had had to do it before. For the big tech companies, lockdowns brutalised the manufacturing and supply chains side of their operations. But for other sections, much of the work could be done remotely, and reliable communications–internet, phone and video-conferencing, usually through Zoom or Microsoft Teams–were enough to get the job done. A software designer can work anywhere s/he has a secure connection.
The daily commute was also a drag. Tech jobs generally pay well compared to the rest of America, but that’s offset by steep property prices, particularly around nearby San Francisco and the Bay Area. There’s a price to pay for being able to view what rivals Cape Town’s Table Mountain for most picturesque vista on God’s earth. The further away you got from San Francisco, the kinder house prices got. Many daily drives were long ones.
Since lockdowns ended, staffers and HR at some companies have been engaged in a stare-down. Big tech companies saw resignations from highly paid creatives. Rival companies were more than happy to employ them on their terms, which sometimes meant never having to drive to work or see the inside of an office building. Those, however, are a small number of cases–of rock star, in-demand tech hotshots. Most employees of these companies are probably not going to have that maximalist demand met.
But demand the max they do. Starting yesterday, Monday September 5, Apple required its staff to return to the office for three days a week. Tuesdays and Thursdays were mandatory, and the third day would vary team by team. As the UK Guardian reported three weeks ago, management’s proposal “is already a step back from an earlier proposal for all employees to come in on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday every week”.
“The shift to a flexible day in addition to the two midweek days will allow some employees to continue to have four unbroken days at home each week”.
It wasn’t enough. Apple may have reduced HQ staffers’ at-work week by 40 per cent and effectively given many permanent long weekends, but they’re pushing back against even that. A non-union group representing the workers argues that they’ve proved that they can do exceptional work from home. CEO Tim Cook contends that office time is necessary for “in-person collaboration”. The absenteeism level this week is going to be interesting to see.
We don’t know yet who will win this staring contest. Can the growing power of employee choice have an impact in this market? I doubt it. Conditions in Silicon Valley are vastly different to those of many other places, even in the US. Blue collar workers in some other parts of the country – the state of California, for goodness sake – wouldn’t dare. Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs took the hard line – they lifted all Covid protocols, and ordered everyone back to work for the full five days a week.
In a conversation with an American tech industry insider, I said to him that Apple employees are behaving like spoiled brats. He said no, the pandemic has altered the equation, perhaps for good. Super cool, hi-tech, out-of-this-world office spaces are no longer enticing enough.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com