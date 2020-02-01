After 2,176 murders in four and a half years, 46 for January 2020, the National Security Minister, Stuart Young, held a meeting last week of “crime stakeholders where young and old citizens got the opportunity to meet” with the country’s security top-brass.
It was theatre, desperate and hollow. Young admitted, “We wanted to show that we are listening to the people.” In the last months of your administration?! After so much blood and death?! Isn’t this Government ashamed?!
And what were the results? Young claimed “We all recognised that we are not where we would like to be as a society with respect to crime.” Genius discovery! The meeting achieved absolutely nothing! Young also said the Ministers of Education and Social Development were all working “on their end”, so there could be a “whole of government approach” in the near future. “In the near future”?! In the evening of the administration?! Utter flimsiness! A comprehensive confession of failure!
From the very start I told this Government that arresting the country’s social decay is a top priority and I am glad the Commissioner of Police is now reminding the society. Four and a half years ago I said the Prime Minister should immediately establish a special cabinet sub-committee comprising the ministries of education, culture, social development, sport, the Attorney General and national security, supported by the technocracy, civil society, the university and other expertise, to produce that “whole of government approach” for social and cultural regeneration. But they evaded the challenge. Now Young talks of some hazy uncoordinated ridiculousness. Utter dereliction of duty!
On their watch the country has been enveloped by a deepening darkness, the spreading swampland of social decay that I have constantly warned about, diseasing our society, the root of today’s horrendous criminal activity. There has been hooliganism rampant in many secondary schools, thousands of dropouts and failures moving to adulthood, vulnerable to crime, our education system providing feedstock for criminal gangs that have risen “exponentially” to 211 in 2018 with 2,458 members.
We also have an epidemic of teenage pregnancies. By age 19, more than 1,000 young women, 22.5 per cent unskilled, give birth to four children in this country, producing offspring to grow up in the same debilitating environments, perpetuating the underdevelopment that produces criminals. How many of these are responsible for the murders, home invasions and drive-by shootings? How many constitute the prison population? The Government has demonstrated no concern.
Rowley also thinks it none of his business that over 10,000 women annually seek restraining orders to escape domestic violence! More and more are being killed. There are thousands who remain silent; and thousands of children are brutally traumatised in these violent homes and grow up to be angry adults. Here is social disintegration, the nation’s violent underbelly, the crime incubator, left scandalously unattended.
And the swampland spreads with “child prostitution and pornography in the schools” says Culture Minister, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. “Our young ladies take either nude pictures or videos of themselves in sexual activity, sometimes with multiple partners for distribution.” Big money is involved in child porn in Trinidad says Independent Senator Anthony Vieira. “Some children are treated as commodities by their very own parents.” And in our schools sexual promiscuity is rampant among pupils between 11 and 18 years.
Most horrifying of all is sexual abuse of children. Between 2015 and 2018, the Children’s Authority received 7,764 reports. And hear this. It includes 780 children between the ages of one and three years sexually abused; 1,604 between four and six years; 1,837 between seven and nine, and 3,543 children between ten and 13 years all sexually violated! This is becoming an utterly diseased, decaying society! And the situation is far worse, for just one in seven sexual offences is reported. Innocence devastated and forever destroyed.
But with this spreading rot, the Government’s main concern is to hide its ineptitude. Young claims those who attended his meeting want less “front page crime stories” but that he told them “it is up to the media houses to decide.” My, my! How democratic! But a leopard does not change its spots. This man and his Prime Minister have flung charges of sedition and treason arbitrarily at citizens. Can we expect an edict preventing newspapers from publishing crime on their front pages to hide the Government’s abysmal failure?
And now the annual celebration of decadence is upon us. I have repeatedly made the link between the present Carnival and deepening social decay when “tens of thousands just ‘wine’ in vacuity to largely lurid lyrics in one massive street fete, most almost nude, one step away from copulating on the streets, carriers of a generational cultural disease corroding the society for decades. This cultural debasement has been eating at the nation’s innards, weakening the social fabric, nurturing generations without ethical moorings.” Today, high and low, they are wining to “gunman in she hole”. No wonder hundreds of children are coming before the courts for sexual offences and other offences.
Our decaying society is a gigantic womb spawning crime. But last year, all the Prime Minister could say is “crime is the business of crime; others have taken it as crime of passion; some are within families; some are on the streets—always somebody thinks snuffing out somebody’s life is the way to handle a situation.” Rambling, fatuous incoherence from Keith Rowley again seeking to abdicate responsibility! He asks, “What have we become? What are we producing?” but, as usual, he does nothing! Shame!