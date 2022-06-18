The ultimate sin today is criticising a group, especially on moral grounds. We live in a nihilistic post-shame era. There are no permanent standards, just the shifting judgment of the crowd. We have a culture of oversensitivity, overreaction and frequent moral panics, during which everybody feels compelled to go along. Today we approve, and tomorrow we disapprove because the crowd has shifted. We single out people for humiliation and gain approval by the number of “likes” or column inches we secure. We used to rely on shared beliefs that there was a way people were supposed to behave. Now we feed the trolls.
Shame and guilt no longer regulate our behaviour. Outrage is deliberately provoked and weaponised. The nation gets tired, but that is the end goal. We choose to dispense with critical thinking and follow the crowd. Well adjusted people get disgusted while our politicians forum-shop like Johnny Depp. Truth and nuance are entirely lost. The incompetent and the conniving in our midst live the reality of the Roman satirist Juvenal, “What’s infamy matter if you can keep your fortune?” A consequence-free life is on offer.
Our media encourages this outrage to have screaming headlines. Our politicians know there is no penalty for bad behaviour. Insult and cynicism displace deliberate and civil discussions. We elevate shamelessness.
In the Reggie Armour furore, we ignored the Anna Ramdass report (Express, June 5, 2022) detailing the twin disqualifications. In its statement, the court said, “on March 30, Armour, on his first conference call with Sequor Law, indicated he had defended Kuei Tung previously in the parallel criminal proceedings”. The order noted that the law firm continued to engage the AG. “Neither the RTT (our Government) nor Mr Armour ever asked Mr Kuei Tung to consent to Mr Armour being involved in the case, and Mr Kuei Tung never provided consent... The Court makes no findings of misconduct by Sequor Law PA.” Mr Amour may have faulty memory, but going beyond that is a stretch. He did not exercise “caution”, but relied on the country’s experienced lawyers.
We now split into two camps, with the trolls in the middle, each inhabiting a different world. The pity is that we lose focus. The nation has been robbed of significant sums of money over several decades; nobody has been jailed. Meanwhile, some lawyers have become extremely wealthy, feeding at the public trough. In 11 years, north of TT$900 million. The public should not lose sight of this insult upon injury.
How should we feel when Bob Lindquist, the prominent forensic investigator, lists four cases belonging to us out of 32 on his professional curriculum vitae? Who brings the country into international disrepute? When our high-class criminals and legislators collude and plunder the country, they set the conditions for more crime. Stolen funds do not build schools and hospitals. An “if the priest could play, who is me?” mindset pervades, rotting our moral fibre.
Strange things happened with this case. In 1997, Parliament unusually released Justice Deyalsingh’s report condemning the alleged unethical conduct of Ish Galbaransingh so that he could use it in the courts. In September 2000, Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj hired Lindquist to investigate allegations of a US$110 million corruption and procurement fraud regarding constructing the country’s Piarco International Airport. Lindquist delivered an interim report within two months.
By 2001, Maharaj and two other ministers resigned or were fired from the Cabinet, reportedly over the inability to obtain funds for the Anti-Corruption Unit to continue the investigation. Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar became the new attorney general.
Lindquist’s report languished in Mr Panday’s care for one year even while he called on accusers to “bring the evidence”. The report said the contract awards “were... the result of an original conspiracy to corrupt the contract selection process for the unjust enrichment of the ‘players’ and of defrauding the various state agencies of considerable sums”. In one instance, the cost was doubled! Newsday editorialised, “what has now been revealed... amounts to a horror story beyond anything we had imagined”. (November 21, 2001)
Yet Mrs Persad-Bissessar scolded, “...the publication of the report was an attempt to distract us from the real issues that confront the electorate at this time”. Karl Hudson-Phillips rebuked her, “It is my wish that further statements by you... are made bearing in mind the Code of Ethics contained in the Legal Profession Act 1986 to which even the head of the Bar is subject.”
Then AG Ramlogan decided not to appeal Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh’s judgment in the extradition case. Section 34 was the sixth attempt: the final straw leading Mr Maharaj to charge that “Persad-Bissessar had never been ‘strong’ enough to deal with the financiers of the party”. Among the names was the CLICO posse, soon to be infamous.
As a result, we have a broken nation! No money to fix basic stuff and no unity to face the challenges that confront us. But let us crucify Reggie Armour!