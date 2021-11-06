Shaming the nation

Whenever a contrast has arisen between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Barbadian PM Mia Mottley, Rowley has fallen woefully short and, sadly, humiliated Trinidad and Tobago.
There were two occasions last year. During the pandemic, 33 retired nationals missed the deadline to return home by a few hours and were stranded in Barbados. Bridgetown reached out to Port of Spain to urge that we take our citizens, but our Government refused.
The Barbados government was stunned, but had to “make a humanitarian decision”. Had they denied our citizens landing rights, these people would have had to return to England where thousands were dying from Covid. The Rowley administration was brutally uncaring. Thankfully, Mia Mottley was humane. Her government received our citizens and placed them in the mandatory quarantine. There was universal relief. I wrote “Thank you Barbados! Mia Mottley and her cabinet should hold their heads high at all international fora. Rowley and his bunch should wear sackcloth and ashes for brutality against their own citizens. They have diminished our nation in the eyes of the world.”
And last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an offer of vaccine donations to countries. The proactive Mia Mottley immediately sourced 200,000 vaccines from New Delhi, 100,000 donated. She shared the gift with her Caricom neighbours, giving 2,000 to Trinidad and Tobago, again demonstrating statesmanship and leadership in Caricom. Rowley accepted the vaccines, but sneered “our Caribbean neighbours have got gifts. But when you go asking for a gift, that’s not a gift; you’re begging”. He was not going “to vaccinate his population by begging”. With such unbelievable crassness and insensitivity, he again shamed Trinidad and Tobago.
He did it last week also at COP26 in Glasgow. Both he and Mottley were there. Mottley had something to say for herself and her country on dealing with climate change. With solar panels sprouting from buildings everywhere in Barbados, her government developed their National Energy Policy 2019-2030 to achieve “100 per cent renewable energy”. It now has a solar photovoltaic industry and Barbados is today the top user of electric vehicles per capita in the Caribbean.
The IDB also considers Barbados “a best practice model” for the Caribbean in dealing with coastal erosion by “building headlands, breakwaters, retaining walls, and walkways and revetments to stabilise its shoreline and control beach erosion”. And Barbados was among those countries that met the UN July 30 deadline for submitting tougher climate target pledges.
Is it any surprise therefore that Mottley was a lead speaker at the opening ceremony of COP26, where she was a massive hit? Keith Rowley was largely unnoticed or ignored. Not surprising.
The world knows it took six years before his energy minister could express commitment to the development of renewable energy. For years I called for a renewables policy with regulatory arrangements, investment incentives, etc. I encouraged the government to read the Barbados document. I emphasised the vast potential for economic diversification and development in an industry that has already created over 12 million jobs worldwide; and that with our vast potential in wind and solar, we should be at the forefront of the global energy transition. But our dinosaur prime minister perpetuated the nation’s endemic dependence on oil and gas, major contributors to the environmental Armageddon being visited on humanity. It took him six years and only with COP26 approaching, bringing the prospect of financing, for Rowley to start considering a solar project with three oil multinationals.
What credentials could such a leader have at COP26? No wonder Rowley delivered his address to an almost empty hall, while Mia had a full audience and was pictured receiving plaudits afterwards from other world leaders—Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau—while her riveting speech was replayed around the world.
Mia’s address was electric, having her audience either transfixed with attention or nodding in agreement. She was passionate and convincing, speaking with conviction and against a background of commitment to the cause. She was sharp, incisive, innovative and familiar enough with her material to be conversational at times, augmenting her communication. She was in complete contrast to Rowley talking of his commitment to fighting climate change. Imagine this man telling the world of his “ambitious” plans “aimed at diversifying our economy” away from oil and gas, when for six years he expressed annoyance with the idea, making this outburst: “I keep hearing ‘diversification, diversification’. It is an annoying word.” For six years, a major theme of Rowley’s administrations was ‘Our Oil, Our gas, Our Future’, even mollycoddling a brutal dictator next door to advance their fossil-fuel industries.
Rowley thinks the world is not aware of what is happening in T&T.
He should consider confining his speaking appearances to Piggott’s Corner where he can mesmerise his audience.
In Glasgow last week, he again shamed the nation.