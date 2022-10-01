It would be wickedness indeed to ask one more day-wuk from Hazel Brown. The sister has busted enough concrete, paved enough roads, preached enough principle and constructed enough consciousness. For that, in her lifetime, she was gifted with the appreciation of some and the derision of many.
In the warm depth of public tributes to the 80-year-old patriot-activist since her passing on September 22, there surely must be some guilt in honest hearts that she was often caricatured, demeaned as a professional protester, her grap of agendas unwanted and unwelcome, a picker provoking power, a disrupter disordering the place.
But in days of feasting, few think of impending famine. Through the decades of her activist years, Hazel channelled the voices of the vulnerable in company with several others in the collective described as “civil society”. Labour leaders were making sense, religious ones at least tried to guide the country with the grace of nuance, community groups mostly did not have red and yellow interests only and there were still vocal professionals who had not retired into self-interest or survivalism.
In that environment, Hazel could have been the public’s “she again?” We could afford to laugh at she a little, that dogged and shrill woman, the insistent marcher and placard bearer, a lone ranger among lone rangers carrying the untrendy burden of building a just and civil society.
Hazel absorbed all reactions with unbending focus, blinkered by passion and drive, inexhaustible with ideas about how to make the new T&T she envisioned.
She did not possess ideas alone. Her physical exertions were something to behold. Price gone up? This Saturday, Network office, we making solar bread, Asha Kambon remembers. Look for that family in the papers, we have to help them, Carol Noel remembers. We going in the public gallery in Parliament, Brenda Gopeesingh would remember. We have a vigil around the Savannah, we all remember. Local Government? Raise money for all the female candidates. Allyuh see that amendment? I going to see the AG.
A local government candidate in her salad years and a foundation member of the Organisation for National Reconstruction (NAR), Hazel was learned and in turn taught those around her about government systems, bureaucracy, ministerial documents, the biology of the organism that is the public service. Perhaps because she knew so well the mechanics of State power, she treated political officeholders as mostly chance transients, thoroughly unintimidated by their power and its supporting structures.
There were the meetings around the world. Commonwealth Heads of Government was a favourite. Caricom. United Nations. Reading research papers. Writing proposals for funding. Presenting papers. Leading delegations. Strategising. Lobbying. Negotiating. Networking: Hazel was a whole network all on her own. She was a library of personalities, studies, projects and data on all efforts to make living better for everyone.
She mapped the country’s social sector more intimately than the Central Statistical Office, the Ministry of Social Development and The UWI.
And she bore and raised four children.
Hazel was unique among public figures in her knowledge of and advocacy for a free press. In my 35-plus years in journalism, I continue to be distressed by the absolute ignorance that pervades political and civil society leadership on what a free press means and its fundamental role in a democracy. Rather than seeing the news media as an unruly institution to be brought to heel and journalists as messengers to be picked apart, Hazel understood the media needed to be in tension with power and that an essential aspect of its responsibility is, indeed, to contribute to the noise and rowdiness characteristic of healthy democracies.
In early 2018, she brought to public attention what was to become a trend: government seizing upon Part IV of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to avoid public disclosure of documents. At the time, it was then gender affairs minister Marlene McDonald whose ministry had drafted and secreted away a national gender policy.
Hazel’s advocacy needed and was built on free expression; voices of those she represented were not to be choked. The free flow of information to citizens was therefore to be fiercely protected.
As a result, she was accessible to all journalists, media friendly and an institutional ally of the Media Association (MATT) and the constitutionally protected press. She was part of many reporters’ weekly routine, a familiar newsmaker, a go-to opinion generator, a generous resource for data and reports from state and international agencies.
I began my career in journalism coincident with the formation of the Network of NGOs; I met Hazel and Asha Kambon on a chance assignment as a young reporter. I sense rather than see, in this moment of Hazel’s passing, how the social interest journalism I have worked at so diligently was birthed on that chance assignment and the network of people and intellect that opened up thereafter. From then till now, honouring the essential dignity of the human being has been my basic writing principle.
When Hazel Brown the worker bee was among others with whom she conversed on the national stage, we could treat her as we wished, offload the burdens of nation-building onto those shoulders. In today’s void of sincerity and trust in national life, in the stillness once filled by impassioned noises of democracy, T&T seizes the full measure of the woman.
Rest softly now, my sister.
