Shubh Divali, Rishi Sunak

It was a Shubh Divali for Rishi Sunak on Monday. Britain’s Conservative Party MPs picked him for party leader, and Britain’s first prime minister of Indian descent.
His disastrous predecessor, Liz Truss, narrowly beat him only in September, but her shelf life was just under 50 days. Personable and lively, Sunak is the best-liked of his party’s senior politicians. By yesterday, the pound had jumped three cents against the US dollar.
High on the Sunak government’s do-list are trade talks with India, though the Divali deadline set by Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson has slipped.
Since Brexit, India’s economy has overtaken Britain’s as the world’s fifth largest, pushing the UK into sixth place. Meanwhile, the ethnic-Indian Hinduja family easily topped this year’s Sunday Times UK rich list, with more than $213 billion. London-based Lakshmi Mittal, former owner of T&T’s Ispat, placed seventh.
Under Truss, polls showed Conservative support so low that the party could slip to fourth place in Parliament, behind the Liberal Democrats and Scottish Nationalists. But there’s no constitutional need for an election until January 2025. Polls show a strong public majority for an earlier date, but that won’t happen.
Can Sunak get his party back on track? He will get an immediate poll boost. But how much? And how long will it last?
His inheritance is a—let’s say—challenging economy. Under Truss’s brief tenure, the pound plunged and interest rates soared. Markets have since stabilised, but longer-term trends remain adverse.
As chancellor (finance minister) during the Covid lockdown, Sunak borrowed heavily to protect businesses and households. Another borrowing spree would spook the markets.
Basic food prices are up 17 per cent this year, tea by 45 per cent and chips by 39 per cent. The government promises huge subsidies to protect households from soaring energy costs. Health and public services are on life support after 12 years of cuts. Pay increases have been minimal. Public sector unions threaten strikes. Taxes are historically high. Breaking pledges to protect pensions against inflation would hurt the Conservatives’ over-60 core voters. Moody’s ratings agency has downgraded Britain’s outlook to “negative”. Trouble looms in Northern Ireland. Even the Jamaica Gleaner asks: “Is Britain broken?”
Banks and energy companies, meanwhile, report soaring profits.
Sunak admits he faces difficult decisions. A financial statement previously scheduled for next Monday, Halloween, has been put back to November 17.
While lower-income households struggle, Sunak has little direct experience of difficulty. From a prosperous immigrant background, he went to an elite, fee-paying school and graduated from Oxford with first-class honours, then moved on to hedge fund management in London and California.
Sunak and his wife have estimated wealth of $5.5 billion, more than King Charles inherited from his mother. Most is derived from his un-glitzy father-in-law’s Indian-based tech company, Infosys, a phenomenal enterprise built up from zero.
This is clearly a key moment for diversity in British politics. Of the four “great offices of state”, only one is held by a middle-aged white man—Jeremy Hunt, appointed by Truss two weeks ago to clear up the mess left by his short-stay predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng.
With Sunak prime minister, the other two are foreign secretary James Cleverly, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, and home secretary (national security minister) Suella Braverman, born of ethnic Indians from Kenya and Mauritius.
Braverman’s appointment signals trouble. Truss appointed her home secretary seven weeks ago, but told her to resign on Wednesday last week for leaking a confidential document on immigration policy from her personal Gmail—and sending it in error to an unintended recipient.
The Daily Mail also reported a 90-minute Truss vs Braverman “shouting match” that day over immigration policy.
Despite her family origins—or perhaps because of them—Braverman is ultra-hard line. Her “dream” is to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, a policy Sunak supports.
After suffering six days out of office, she was reappointed on Tuesday.
India is pushing hard in the trade talks for more open migration, at least for its own nationals. We’ll see how that plays out.
People of colour were 14 per cent of Britain’s population in the 2011 census, with ethnic Indians at 2.5 per cent; and ethnic Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, another 2.9 per cent.
Rishi Sunak’s appointment has shattered the glass ceiling. But that is “trickle down” diversity. Ask Meghan Markle how well that works.
Two months ago, 140,000 rank-and-file Conservative Party members chose Truss over Sunak in a run-off vote. Not this time; MPs produced only one nominee. Many members are hardcore Boris fans. “Fuming Tory members threaten to leave,” says a loyally Conservative newspaper, The Telegraph.
Jake Berry, Conservative party chair until Monday, claims Sunak “says one thing and does another”, and yesterday launched an attack on Braverman.
In a July opinion poll, 25 per cent of Conservative voters said it was important to have a white prime minister.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Truss’s studiously traditionalist business secretary, on Tuesday dated his handwritten resignation letter “St Crispin’s Day, 2022”. That was perhaps a dog-whistle reference to the English ultra-patriotic St Crispin’s Day speech in Shakespeare’s Henry V.
It looks like a dark and difficult winter. Rishi will need every scrap of Divali light.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.