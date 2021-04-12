Simple point for tourism

MY articles have been critical of the way we profit from our tourism. What intrigued me in my travels in South America, Africa, Europe, North America and the Far East was watching government inspectors enter hotels apparently checking that patrons have paid to the hotel. From this I surmised that the hotels were obliged to ensure that foreign payments came into the country and that Government was keeping a close eye on receipts.
Last year in about March promoters abroad were unable to forward payments to hotels in Barbados for guests who had already come to Barbados and spent holidays. Some promoters even went bankrupt. This is because payments to them from vacationers no longer travelling had ceased. If you know how many businesses are run, you would know that payments for bills that were contracted in January are paid in March, allowing the business two months credit.
Bills for January would be receipts for money for vacation in hotels in Barbados. Therefore if, because of the coronavirus, no money came in March, then bills for business in January could not be paid. That is all that I was trying to tell the Ministry. That is why hoteliers gave “freebies” to tourists last season. Tourists enjoyed their vacation in Barbados and no payment came. I was not being malicious. This being the case I made the suggestion that we do business differently. I suggested that if you come to Barbados then you pay in Barbados. I might have stirred up a hornet’s nest.
It is a known fact that hotels, local and foreign for whatever reason keep payment for part, maybe all, of their services abroad by requiring promoters or large hotel owners to park payments. We are deprived of the full use of the promotion effort as only a probably small part of the expense of promotion on our part comes back in net receipts to the hotels and the general population. The minister has an obligation to devise a better system or else we would be paying for what we are not getting. That is why I have said that we need to change the way we do business - not make the same mistakes again however much we enjoy meeting and dealing with people abroad in the promotion effort.
At this time the laws of Barbados do not prevent anyone from bringing foreign exchange into the island or taking it out, so what is the beef?
Hotels should not be up in arms. This may be a problem for the preponderance of foreign hotels that crisscross the country. It questions the raison d’être of sequestering Miss Ram’s place and all that that implies for another hotel in Bridgetown. You must realise that this coronavirus has shown us to be all interconnected. When hotels fail, workers fail, banks fail, as loans cannot be paid, the National Insurance Scheme and government have to step in and there is a downward trend in the economy.
My articles have been critical of the BEST (Barbados Employment and Sustainable Transformation) programme. What I was pointing out is that hoteliers on entering such a business changing arrangement were negotiating in the dark. This government might appear reasonable, but the next one might have traces of the last government that the people rejected that may be iniquitous to your hotel business and you have already given up an essential part of the control of your hotel. In any case I found the exchange heavily in favour of the government even if it sought to alleviate the employment problem and do essential repairs.
Barbados is a country where tourists intermingle freely with the population. It is one of the things that makes us unique. Whether it is bathing on the beach, shopping in Broad Street, firing a rum in the village shop, catching a minibus and sitting in the back seat with the ordinary person or just mingling at Oistins. So not only do they participate in all things, but expect us to have an obligation to have our country spick and span for them to enjoy. That is a cost to the country that tourism money must cover. That is why the embarrassment was so poignant when faeces came from the sewage on the streets.
It is not clear yet what the latest disaster in St Vincent and the Grenadines will bring. What will be the damage to tourism, as whatever happens in St Vincent will affect the whole Eastern Caribbean cruise and air travels?
—Barbados Nation
