‘Sins of the Fathers’

Easter passed with fete, frolic and a goat race but no resurrection for Trinidad and Tobago.

President-general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget asked the Government, “How could you increase fuel prices at the reopening of school with parents ‘ketching their nennen’ to send children back to school, burdened with the cost of uniforms, books and other items? And coming after a pandemic, when so many people lost their jobs and so many families suffered. Have a heart!”

Sorry, Roget, “heart” doesn’t exist in this politics. If it did, poli­ticians and people would repent their sins and we might redeem ourselves as a nation.

Ask yourselves: have citizens been stirred by the OWTU leader’s recent re­min­der that, had the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery been opera­tional, the country would have produced fuel for local consumption at a sustainable price, making removal of the subsidy and the rise in pri­ces unnecessary? From the start, I said they should have kept the refinery producing, if only for the local market as part of a rationalisation towards efficiency and as we join the world in transitioning to a green economy. Has anyone recognised their sin of commission or acquiescence?

Roget says, “This country consumes some 30,000 barrels of fuel daily, and that’s excluding the foreign export. We have enough crude here to produce that for our citizens at a reasonable cost. Shutting down the refinery totally crippled the country’s ability to produce fuel for itself.”

Will citizens now wake up and recognise what I called the “Petrotrin Sin”, committed when Colm Imbert and his Prime Minister shut down the refinery against the advice of international experts and their own chairman and board, who all advised “restructure, not shut down”. They destroyed a living refinery that provided our oil industry with a strategic advantage of an end-to-end value chain, from extraction of oil to processing, refining and sale of fuels, bitumen, lubricants and other pro­ducts. And the people, sinning against themselves, let them get away with it! Their sin and ours will long haunt us. And the children will suffer!

To justify the closure, Rowley had uttered the absurdity, “We will now make money by finding and selling oil”. So, why did they abandon several well-advanced initiatives in exploration and production (E&P) they met in 2015, all of which I have outlined previously, inclu­ding drilling and work-over rigs and a mobile offshore production unit ready for deployment.

Today, Roget reveals that Heritage, the replacement exploration company, is producing less oil than Petrotrin. Quoting Energy Ministry figures, he said, “Total oil production fell by 24 per cent, from 78,656 barrels per day in 2015 to 59,726 barrels per day in 2021. Production by Heritage declined by some 18.3 per cent,” including both offshore Trinmar and land production.

Desperate to erase the sin, Rowley even claimed Heri­tage is profitable. But this is a deception, as I have proven previously. Pe­trotrin’s Exploration and Production Division, predeces­sor to He­ritage, was profitable before. From 2013-2015, it made a cumulative profit of $2.819 billion. Further, the profita­bility picture cannot exclude Paria, now importing products that Petrotrin once produced: gasoline, jet kerosene, kerosene, diesel, LPG, fuel oil and bitumen.

While Petrotrin’s refined products earned a gross US$350 million annually, Paria’s transactions result in annual net outflows of US$250 million after its expenditure and earnings: a massive loss which the Finance Minister has lamented as a “drain of foreign exchange to purchase imported fuel”. And this from the man who was a key figure in shutting down the refinery.

He is the one who imposed, with impunity and glee, four fuel hikes on the population. And this individual finds ritualistic approval from crowds at his party’s political rallies. This is indigestible! Aren’t people sickened by the hollowness of the country’s politics and politicians? Aren’t we fed up of living in sin?

David Abdulah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), says “if we had the refinery, we would not have to spend a cent of scarce US dollars to import fuels for the domestic market. In fact, we would be earning more foreign exchange with export of gasoline and other products”.

The shutdown was a mon­­umental mistake. The re­finery was viable, had paid $20.2 billion in taxes between 2010 and 2016. Abdullah says, “Petrotrin never received a cent in Government subsidy, was paying all of its debts, was contributing immensely to the economy: employing workers, earning foreign exchange, providing fuel on the domestic market, subsidising cooking gas at no cost to the taxpayer, supporting businesses providing goods and services to Petrotrin.”

But they threw it all away, slaughtering a cow produ­cing milk, and pushed 10,000 people on the breadline, directly and indirectly, spreading poverty throughout the land. This sin will endure deep into the 21st century.

Innocent children will suffer most. It’s the nature of things. Past and present always haunt the future. Consequences are inescapable. They “fall upon the children even to the third and fourth generations”, says the Bible. All from “the sins of the fathers”.

