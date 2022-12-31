As we start a new year, it is a good time to remember that both as individuals and society, we have long needed to slow down the frenetic pace of modern living. Speed can often be an illusion, like overtaking with your faster car to get ahead, only to end up joining the traffic, reaching nowhere and gaining more stress and grey hairs instead of more time. It is slowing down that gives you the time, space and both opportunity and capacity for effective planning to get to your destination intact.
I have found that when you slow down, going at a deliberately slower pace and in a more relaxed state, you still get everything done and also keep appointments. But most importantly, you find yourself more in command of your day, with greater personal power over your time, energy and actions, even more capable of handling tasks and responsibilities, not getting tired or frustrated by obstacles or disappointments, hardly exhausted by any single assignment or task no matter how demanding.
And the stress is less. You could be contemplative as you work, developing a deeper sense of life in its wholeness, focused on the moment and getting a sense of the eternal, “eternity in an hour” as William Blake wrote. When you slow down, you can enjoy each hour of the day, with time to pause, recharge, hardly getting weary. At the end of the day, you could find yourself capable of going on and doing more.
And above all else, slowing down can make you calm. Indeed, it ultimately means much more than ceasing to be too busy. Fundamentally and essentially, it should also mean slowing down the mind, stopping it from racing, jumping from one thing to the next, a major source of exhaustion. This is fundamental to sustaining the calm we need in this chaotic, brutal world.
In a column one year ago, “Calm is the Crown”, I said, “If I were to reach my final phase with my equanimity still fragile in the face of life’s multifarious stresses, I would not have sufficiently plumbed my own depths. The calm is the crown I must wear now and to the end.” Of course, this calm is not a mere superficial demeanour, an external mask we wear while turmoil, conflict, doubt, desire, longing and worry roil within.”
I wrote, “The calm is deep, unassailable, emanating from our very core where it remains seated, the gold at the heart of the earth, the pearl at the bottom of the ocean, attainable only through focussed, relentless search. Your calm is the source of personal power, creativity, insight, boundless energy and joy of living. It is in the calm that your faculties function optimally, when you can best handle life’s ups and downs, like a ship at night, all decks lit, riding the billows, triumphant.”
I am now convinced that slowing down leads to that calm the individual needs. I am also convinced it is critical for civilisation. Hence my advocacy of remote work long before the pandemic hastened the future and made the possibility universally accepted. Eight years ago, my column, “Telecommute to a new Trinbago”, advised the government to start adopting remote work for “transformational change” in this country. “This is the way to go.” I said, “Think of the time and energy saved, the giant steps in productivity and competitiveness. Remote work will become the norm this century.”
Today it is a global reality. Almost every country in the world employs remote work in varying degrees, accounting for 31 per cent of all workers worldwide. Last year Australia had 64 per cent of its total workforce remote; Switzerland, 52 per cent; UK, 50 per cent; US, 53 per cent; and Sweden, 48 per cent. Studies show 84 per cent of people enjoy working remotely, and 92 per cent want to continue.
Studies also show an “astounding productivity boost” from remote work, with workers also having “precious free time to spend with family and friends”, leading healthier, stress-free lives with anxiety and depression reduced, happier and more productive while at work. Hooray for humanity! A calmer, gentler, more refined society! This is the slowing-down long needed, where productivity is increased but the human being is preserved.
And remote work is reshaping cities, as the need to fill skyscrapers with offices has diminished. New York City’s Mayor, Eric Adams, recently referring to the city’s multi-billion-dollar problem of largely empty office buildings, said it is imperative to consider “what our business centres and districts are going to look like”.
Urban Studies professor Richard Florida has envisaged “future cities with offices converted into affordable housing, less space for cars in the streets and more for outside dining and other social activities”. Cities could become greener and livelier. The humanisation of modern living!
“People really, really want remote work,” says Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “It’s difficult to put the genie back in the bottle.” It is indeed irreversible, overcoming all resistance from traditionalists and dinosaurs.
So, experience a revival, achieve the inner calm, discover new sources of personal energy and power, revive civilisation and society. Make it your new year resolution. Slow down.
—Ralph Maraj