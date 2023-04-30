Small country

So, it seems our brains are hard-wired to look more for the negatives than the positives. It is supposed to be an evolutionary thing. So back in cave man days, we would have a better chance of survival if our brains were trained to look for predators than how beautiful the sky was. Those who looked at worst case scenarios passed on their genes and the dreamy, earthy, kumbaya ones were eaten by lions and did not pass on anything. The end result is that subsequent human beings have a built-in negativity bias that causes us to instinctively focus on the bad things.
In that vein, it is often commented that Trinbagonians, although loyal and patriotic, are biased towards only noticing the negative things about our country. The often comment is that we are too critical of our country, and we are not balanced with the critique. And of course, we have memes for everything.
We do not have to look far to decide on the most important and negative things affecting the entire population as a whole. Number one is corruption and crime and the fact that we are losing the crime battle and have not been able to reduce the rate of escalation or sniff the realm of de-escalation. Most likely this year will top last year for murders and home invasions, which have become commonplace. For gifts now are dinner parties, persons are sharing blow horns and pepper spray. Every aspect has been invaded. Number two is probably flooding and drainage. We are seemingly not prepared again for the upcoming rainy season exacerbated by global warming. The expectation is that the flooding would be even worse this year. The economy and increasing living expenses are probably third and education running a tight fourth. After the pandemic virtual school years, school is now back face to face and children and their parents are eager to return to some sort of normalcy, whatever that entails.
This of course brings me to the eventful last week for many schoolchildren. Monday and Tuesday had rain and flooding with the subsequent Porsche memes. Wednesday and Thursday had TTUTA associated events in many schools and on Friday, some asinine person emailed multiple schools to inform of a bomb threat. The secondary school children were not thrilled with the unexpected day off from school and were instead weary and tired of the continued disruption from school in that week. Many exams were affected. With the schoolchildren came parents who had to leave their workplaces and/or homes to pick up their children, then return again a few hours later, for some schools, to pick up their bags that were left in the classrooms. So, there was constant traffic for the entire day, minimal productivity, confusion, concern, anxiety. In essence, the country was shut down.
One thing that stood out last week was the reminder of the smallness, fragility, and vulnerability of our small country. The fact is that we are small. Population 1.4 million. The main motorways are the Uriah Butler Highway that goes north to south and the Churchill-Roosevelt that goes northeast to northwest. They interconnect at the north central region and are not separate. This means that any obstruction like protest blocking or flooding, can back up the entire system and again cause country shutdown.
The point about this is that we are all very interconnected here in Trinbago and everything that some people do or do not do, can cripple the entire country, and affect the Trinidad and Tobago organism as a whole. Sometimes I think we forget that reality and we do things without thinking about the ripple effect for the entire country. In the larger and developed countries, your effect is limited and isolated and you are mostly a cog in the wheel. In Trinbago one person or one group can be the entire wheel and when they break down, they can bring down the entire cart, with all of us toppling over. The dumb person who sent that e-mail on Friday was a disruption wheel that caused country shutdown. For our number one issue, our Minister of Security, Commissioner of Police and Police Services executive team, you are also a wheel, whether you realise it, whether you like it or not.
For our number two issue, the team at the Ministry of Works and the peripheral workers, you are also a wheel. Again, whether you want the responsibility or not, your capacity and productivity directly affect the second most important thing to our population.
If I were to try to shift away from the evolutionary negative bias, one positive thing this week was truck driver John Jaggernauth who went into the flooded waters to save the driver of an overturned car. Whilst other persons looked on, he was the only one who took action. Deep appreciation and kudos to him.
I do love this small country and its peoples and at present I would not want to live anywhere else. There are many beautiful, dreamy, earthy, kumbaya positives. As Clayton Christensen said though, if we want change, we have to put more time, more resources, our best person, directly on the issue. The top bad things are crime, corruption, and flooding. We need to make a dent. For we are all in this small, fragile, vulnerable cart together.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an Emergency Medicine Lecturer with the UWI and a member of TEL institute.