Smelling like Riddick

So whenever I have a new thought, concept or viewpoint that I think would be an interesting topic to explore, I write it down and add to the list of possible topics.

So at any one time I have a pending list, and I just choose one of the topics for that week. But sometimes I get distracted with something else more relevant or I can’t yet move on. And for sure it is difficult to write about anything else and move on after the Meteorological Service sent an advisory that we will be having two further weeks of extreme heat from September 15 to 29.

Yes, it is going to get hotter than this. Already the car air-conditioning seems invisible in the middle of the day when driving. Already at 11 a.m., the air is like an oven. Already wet clothes on the line crisp-dry in less than an hour. Already we can get burnt just by being outside at midday.

It all reminds me of the movie Riddick with Vin Diesel where he had to race against time and escape the burning sunlight. Yep, we are in the movie Riddick and we did not realise.

In discussing this topic with a member of the media a few days ago, the question was asked if we are seeing heat-related illnesses in the hospitals. Interestingly, there has been no major increase in presentations of heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Not yet, anyway.

We are expecting this will change in the upcoming weeks. But we are following a similar trajectory to what is seen in the data with research done in California.

The heat exacerbates the co-morbidities and makes it harder to have them controlled. It makes sense, when you think about it. With the heat, the blood is shunted away from the major organs to the skin, in an effort to lose and disperse the heat by evaporation and have the persons cool down.

With less blood persistently going to these organs, they cannot function well. The body itself starts to function erratically, similar to how an engine can fail when it is too hot. So, the insulin glucose system is dysfunctional, the kidneys shut down slightly and the blood becomes thicker and more prone to clots.

The emergency departments are thus seeing a general increase in the volume of admissions, but specifically an increase in exacerbations of already existing medical conditions. So more people are coming in, they are slightly sicker and dehydrated, and they are staying longer to get better.

Although they are not yet directly presenting to hospitals, there has been an increase in the number of fainting or syncopal episodes, with the heat. In schools, especially, every day at least one child is having a collapse in their school—especially the primary schools, which are sometimes just large rooms with classrooms divided by chalkboards. In some school districts in Florida, so bad is the issue that they have changed school times to 6.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to have fewer children collapse in the heat.

Elderly persons are going out doing errands and fainting in the heat. The other vulnerable groups are pregnant women and disabled persons whom we have to monitor. People are finding that just staying in the car for any prolonged period of time just waiting for someone, for instance, is no longer possible. Pets are feeling the impact. Plants are drooping in the midday sun.

Heat also has an impact on mental health. Our usual coping mechanisms do not work as well. We are more frustrated, irritable, with a lower tolerance to trip and lose control or respond angrily. There is less pause between an irritant and our reaction. Generally, we are walking around with a base urge to tell and cuss someone off.

There is one underestimated factor. We are smelling. Similar to when foreigners come to the Caribbean and are unaccustomed to the heat and the degree of sweating. Children in schools are smelling slightly ripe in classes and coming home smelling like heavy-duty construction workers.

Persons who work in areas where there is some walking up and down have damp armpits, with office areas smelling slightly foul. The local description I know of is “frowsy”. Even if you are at home, at the end of the day your continuous thick layer of sweat has cut through whatever antiperspirant you were using and you smell as if you had not bathed in the morning.

The dehydration can also cause an increase in halitosis or bad breath. That, compounded with a diabetic patient who is not having good diabetic control and having ketone breath, means mixed bad breath when up close. The frowsy smell is from head to toe.

The heat actually can come in waves and the longer the extreme heat wave continues, the worse the effects. In these next two weeks I am expecting to see heat exhaustion and heat stroke present to the hospitals, and an even further increase in exacerbation of medical illnesses. So definitely an increase in hospital volume.

Essentially for the next two weeks we will all be menopausal women, in the movie Riddick, getting our heat in waves like hot flushes, smelling unwashed with bad breath and feeling angry and irritated.

It is going to be rough. Frowsy rough.

—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.

