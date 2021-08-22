Smelters were not diversification

Our Prime Minister at the sod-turning for the new Desperadoes pan theatre urged us to stop talking about diversification and instead start to act on it.
He lauded the Pt Lisas project as an example of diversification but lamented the fact that the Peoples’ Partnership (PP) government cancelled the aluminium smelters when they assumed government after millions were spent by the previous government, the PNM, on the project.
In the Express of August 20, 2021, ex-minister Robert Le Hunte repeated his disappointment on the cancellation of the smelter project since it could have earned between US$1.5 and US$2 billion over the past few years. Indeed Mr Le Hunte made similar statements in the Senate debate of 2018-19 Budget, that had the PP not cancelled the smelters we would have earned some TT$17 billion.
The following is a copy of an article I wrote in response to this Le Hunte’s comments in the Senate:
In the Trinidad and Tobago Senate debate on the 2018-19 Budget, the minister of public utilities, Robert Le Hunte commented that, had the PP government not cancelled the construction of the aluminium smelter, we would have earned some $17 billion. He invited us to imagine what we could have done with the money, built hospitals, fund Petrotrin, etc.
As an independent senator I did recommend against the construction of the aluminium smelter; the main reason was that it simply repeated the Trinidad Pt Lisas model, which could make some money, provide jobs, but as it was envisioned did nothing to diversify the economy, provide sustainable development and growth.
Consider the fate of the similar iron and steel project, ISCOTT-ArcelorMittal at Pt Lisas. We borrowed money to build a steel plant without having local iron ore, no indigenous expertise, skills, technology nor knowledge/innovation. Very quickly the plant was losing one million dollars a day under local control. We gave the Mittal group the contract to run the plant then sold it to them. ArcelorMittal possessed a global network of steel plants and their value chain ranged from production, through marketing and sales, i.e. Trinidad and Tobago was a production node on their value chain. When the global market changed ArcelorMittal shut down the local plant and the rest is history.
If we were to look back into this history, we built this plant simply because we had cheap gas, of which even then our reserves were for some 12 years. Today, our move into the global steel industry has come to naught because the planners ignored the basic tenets of building a sustainable economic entity. My opinion is that the proposed building of the aluminium smelter would have ignored these tenets also.
Let me update the support for my argument against the smelter by the thesis of the acclaimed Nobel Prize winner, Prof Paul Romer whose work shows that the long run sustainability of economic development and growth depends on the endogenous, local, activity in the country, not the exogenous, imported, inputs into the economy. Indeed this development depends on the continuous indigenous activity that generates knowledge and innovation in the country that can spawn new innovative start-ups and upgrade existing ones.
Our venture into the steel industry, where we owned and operated the plant was at variance with the fundamentals of economic development – without the acquisition of knowledge/skills, its use in the economy, R&D that produces new knowledge and innovation, the continuous process that generates and maintains sustainability.
When ArcelorMittal took over the plant, though it formed part of a global value chain, according to Richard Baldwin, there were no spillovers into the local economy, i.e. there was no local economic development. My objection to the aluminium smelter paralleled the thinking of Prof Michael Porter, Richard Baldwin and the recent Nobel Prize winner, Paul Romer. The plan was to use our depleting comparative advantage of natural gas (to produce electricity) to process the imported alumina into aluminium, to use some to make car wheels and export ingots.
In the first instance, the whole value chain was local and devoid of the knowledge/R&D generation capacity that is key to economic sustainability. Minister Le Hunte claims that we could have made billions of dollars over the years by the sale of aluminium ingots and car wheels. The problem with this is that we were hoping to enter a highly competitive market for which as a newcomer we yet had to do the market development, the marketing and sale of the products into the global market. Unlike the Baldwin recommendation, we had not joined a global value chain even at the lowest reward end with a production plant, in the hope that we would produce the spill-overs that would drive the local industry into sustained global competitiveness. More so, we had chosen as novices to enter into head-on competition with massive global chains with absolutely no new competitive advantage.
In general we, in this rent-seeking economy, do not understand how to develop and grow an economy in these days of new globalisation and the related value chains.
Maybe as Romer suggests we should become a “charter” economy and outsource its management to external or possibly foreign governance.
—The author is a former
government minister