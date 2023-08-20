So, I love tasting and, in fact, it is my truest form of eating. I am the kind of person who would be the first to try when something new comes out.
A new twist of an existing product, a new type of snack, a new-flavour Shandy or mixed drink, a new fruit, a new meal combination. I have even tasted baby food, which I actually like, either at home before giving to said babies or when I see a new flavour combination. The fruit ones are usually great. The actual food ones are bland, and the ones where bananas are mixed in overwhelm everything and there is only the taste of banana.
The best version of my tasting fetish would be at a restaurant with a bunch of friends and not ordering a main course for myself but tasting all their entrees. So, I get to have six or seven mini meals instead of just one. Usually this does not work because it irritates the hell out of everyone.
I get to do this with desserts, though, since people usually do not mind a person taking a spoonful of their dessert and that is enough for me. For the main courses I can usually get away with planned sharing with one or two persons.
Even better if there is a family-style meal set-up with multiple bowls and each person helping themselves. Or the ultimate “tapas” restaurant where one can have multiple small meals. There is no entrée per se, just a string of small meals like small starters and the accumulation of such is the meal itself.
I never got into smoothies, though. This whole smoothie craze where you could combine anything and get a healthy end product. Put some kale, milk, arugula, fruits, chia seed, flax seed, maybe add some plain yogurt and spirulina. You could use the fruits that are in season or mix in some frozen ones. So, pawpaw, frozen berry mix, mango, (not banana), watermelon.
The smoothie is supposed to be able to replace a meal and be an avenue to get healthy fruits and vegetables into your diet. It also allows you to control your meals. When you buy out, you are not sure about the calorie content and the number of oils and margarine used, but with these you are sure what is being added and it is good for you. And since it is liquid or liquid-ish, it can be mobile so you could be having your breakfast smoothie on the way to work or in the office at the beginning of the workday.
My mother makes a smoothie every day and she is retired. Some of my family members, immediate and extended, do the smoothie thing also. But I did not bother. Too much time and planning, man. I liked to wake up in the morning and spontaneously decide then what to eat for breakfast, according to what the refrigerator expulsed. I also secretly thought smoothies were not cool, but a bit dated.
But then when my last foreign guests came, they asked me to buy them a smoothie maker since they were now into that also. With the liming and eating for the weeks they were here, they did not get a chance to use it and when they left to go back home, they left it with me. So, I had no choice now but to use it.
I dived into the adventure. In addition to the combinations above, I also had beetroot as a base. There was avocado, spinach, apples, dragon fruit, cherries, honeydew melon, carrots. Chia seeds add fibre and crunch. Turmeric is supposed to be anti-inflammatory and black pepper can assist in digestion. I have not yet gone to those last three, though. There is a whole smoothie culture out there and you can google for the best combinations.
One morning as I sat on my stairs outside, it hit me, though. Smoothies are the adult versions of baby food. Smoothies are baby food! What the...? Think about it. The various combinations to get vegetables into your diet. The semi-liquid and liquid consistency. The stuff added to help with constipation and digestion. That is what we do for babies. It was the cycle or adage of once a man or woman, twice a child.
As people get older, they start to revert to adolescence, childhood and baby days. Mid-life crises were essentially just the same narcissistic phase similar to adolescence. The older man with the younger woman, the cougar woman with the younger man, this was high school all over again and one trying to be young and cool.
Tai chi was almost like baby yoga and baby stretches. That extra sleep when you came home to revive after a long day was just you having a baby nap. Ahhhhhh! I had to resist. I was not going down that baby route. This woman was going to stay the once a woman. No twice a child crap. Give me some real-woman hard food; toast and hard-boiled egg.
Steups. I leaned back on the stairs. The smoothies were good, though, and forced me to get in my fruits and vegetables. And with them I seemed to have an additional healthy glow. Dammit. I am hotter and healthier. I guess baby food it is.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.