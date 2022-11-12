Soca on the back Burna?

While we debate if Tobago Carnival with its $17.5 million expense bill was worth it, I want to instead focus on something else that I found curious during the event. It involves the current state and future direction of our soca genre.
Leading up to Tobago Carnival, the music scene promised to deliver with the Scarborough Riddim which seemed to perfectly capture the “feel” of Tobago, particularly with two of the most popular songs on the riddim, Shurwayne Winchester’s “To Be Gonian”, and “We Reach” by Zan and Adana Roberts. However, when Burna Boy was announced as headlining the TOMAC event, soca and the Scarborough Riddim took a back seat to Afrobeats.
This phenomenon of soca being relegated to other genres of music during our most significant celebrations isn’t new. This past Republic Day, not one but four Jamaican dancehall stars headlined two separate concerts held simultaneously in our capital.
There was Connect the Experience at the Jean Pierre Complex, which featured Beenie Man and Dexta Daps; and Life the Concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, featuring Mavado and Skeng. Scattered among the four Jamaican dancehall stars was an array of soca artistes.
Concerts headlined by Jamaican dancehall and reggae stars on our Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations send a subliminal, though still powerfully ironic, message that at the times we should be celebrating our native musical genre, we choose to celebrate the genres native to another country. This happened most recently during Tobago Carnival—the only difference was that this time we caught the Afrobeats bug.
Don’t get me wrong. I love me some Afrobeats, and Grammy Award winner Burna Boy is easily a top-three artiste of the genre. If I were in Trinidad at the time, I would have also made the trip to Tobago just to see Burna Boy. I also think Burna Boy is exactly the calibre of artiste T&T should be able to attract for its festivals. However, these artistes and other genres should never have prominence over our own.
While we make efforts to attract world-famous music stars, we should be similarly focused on improving our own musical art form. Unless we take definitive steps to evolve the soca brand, we risk it becoming stagnated. This stagnation has already happened with rapso and calypso. While soca doesn’t seem to have stagnated like these other genres, it still isn’t internationally recognised as mainstream. Sure, we’ve had Calypso Rose win awards, including a prestigious French national award; and Kees performed at Global Spin—a Grammy spin-off series of international artistes. However, at those very Grammy awards, soca is lumped under the Global Music category.
Although Bunji once sang in “Cosmic Shift”—“Grammy award me nah know bout that/ Wha me know is ah music for one hour straight/ Could keep bout 60,000 hands up”—the fact remains that the Grammy Awards is the biggest stage for showcasing music. If soca has to fulfil its global potential, it has to be on that stage. We have to “know ’bout that”.
Similar to the predecessor of soca, calypso, the roots of Afrobeats, lies in socio-political commentary. However, unlike soca, which has been trotting along steadily in popularity, particularly in Caribbean diasporas such as Miami and England, Afrobeats has surged truly worldwide to global acclaim. So, what happened? Afrobeats kept evolving. It captures a broad range of moods through a diverse set of melodies. Soca would do well to learn from this by also evolving.
One way to evolve is to incorporate, not copy, mainstream trends. Bunji Garlin masterfully did this with “Differentology”—a unique blend of soca and electronic beats. This must be done more consistently. Another way to evolve is through collaborations with internationally renowned music stars. Machel Montano did this with DJ group Major Lazer and their remix of Ariana Grande’s “All My Love”. Collaborations with current music superstars who are part of the mainstream also need to be consistent.
A third way to evolve is through a regional music awards ceremony. Our current International Soca Awards simply isn’t enough because it is confined to T&T. Related to content, soca music also needs to evolve its lyrics beyond the wine, wave and rum. These themes are understood and will always “hit” with Trinis, but if soca is to go international, the lyrics need to be relatable and speak to a variety of states—not just those that involve the euphoria of partying and drinking.
Some music genres are timeless, while others seem to experience a purple patch every decade or so. As a child of the ’90s I grew up with the alternative rock and pop of Nirvana and the Backstreet Boys. In the ’00s it was the R&B of Missy Elliott and adult contemporary of Linkin Park. In the 2010s EDM (electronic dance music) took the world by storm with Swedish House Mafia and Calvin Harris.
In the 2020s it seems that Afrobeats by the likes of Burna Boy and Wizkid have risen to prominence. Soca might be waiting in the wings for its chance. Until then, stakeholders should actively be trying to evolve our art form. If we can’t evolve, then the cycle of international artistes headlining our national events will continue.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.