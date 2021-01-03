Social change in post-Covid world

What is to be done

Tennyson Joseph

 Mark Fraser

EVERYONE – rich and poor – appears to be breathing a sigh of relief that 2020 is over. This euphoric ushering in of 2021, in addition to being a reaction to the widespread loss of human life, there is little doubt that the prevailing concern of the owners of capital has been the loss of income and the very question about the sustainability of the free enterprise system itself.

Indeed, what has been witnessed in the developments of 2020 are the seeds of the collapse of an old order, and the possibilities of the emergence of the new.

Much of the discussion by the owners of capital has been on how “horrible” the year has been.

However, it remains true that the interests of the historical victims of capital, particularly on the question of the distribution of wealth, do not often coincide with that of the owners of capital.

During 2021, it is therefore in the interests of those who own only their labour to identify how they can emerge with more social gains, rather than fewer, from the several crises of 2020.

The deep crisis of capitalism brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic should not be underestimated.

In the early stages (when Covid-19 was still thought of as an old person’s problem), an elderly United States Republican senator openly declared that he was willing to die for the survival of the system.

His insinuation was that capitalism should not stop over the death of expendable aged citizens.

Similarly, US President Donald Trump was insisting, quite correctly, that capitalism cannot survive with closures.

In short, any prolonged closure for the sake of saving lives would mean the death of capital or its replacement by other forms of non-market-oriented distribution.

This explains why the Covid-19 pandemic has been so heavily politicised in the US. The debate has never been about individual choice over the “wearing of masks” or the rejection of science.

It sprung from the real anxiety that the very foundation of the economic system was threatened by a public health crisis.

What then should be the approach of the working people to the coming post-Covid world? First, they should reject any arrangements which reverse existing gains and deepen their exploitation.

In 2021, employers may endeavour to transfer overhead expenditures like electricity and WiFi to workers by facilitating “work from home” while appropriating a larger share of the profits to themselves. Workers must, therefore, guard against the blurring of work and home time, resulting in levels of exploitation akin to slavery.

Finally, workers should demand new rights to social services and new forms of distribution unpegged from work and repayment ability. Covid-19 has shown that such alternatives are possible and has exposed the failure of private capital to guarantee human survival. Workers cannot allow the crisis of Covid-19 to go to waste.

THE AUTHOR is a political scientist at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, specialising in regional affairs.

Barbados Nation

