Eleven months ago, in my column “Coalition coming”, I said, “As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).” And as I indicated three weeks ago, it started when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar formed an accommodation with the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) led by Gary Griffith to contest the August 14 local government election.
The momentum has certainly increased. “Jack is Back” was the buzz all last week. On Monday, in a “high-energy” political meeting, an overflowing crowd of “flag-waving, horn-tooting UNC and NTA supporters” exuberantly and affectionately welcomed Austin Jack Warner who was obviously moved by the reception.
He told the cheering crowd he has come to work with the UNC and NTA, and would disband his Independent Liberal Party “to be formally reintegrated with the UNC because we are one family”! Something’s happening.
Tobago is also being brought into the picture. Referring to allegations of a conspiracy involving Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the “hierarchy” of the Police Service against House of Assembly chief Farley Augustine, Kamla warned “you touch one, you touch all” and promised Farley “our lawyers will support in the courts, and we will support in Parliament and the platforms”.
And Labour is in. Asked about joining forces with the Opposition, OWTU president-general Ancel Roget admitted to “all kinds of possibilities”. Hours later, OWTU members walked with UNC candidates campaigning in Marabella and San Fernando. Christopher Jackman, president of the Pointe-a-Pierre branch, said the union was concentrating in San Fernando and Sangre Grande, and that “every election from now on, we are throwing our support behind the Opposition to remove this government from power”. Something is definitely happening.
Warner has called for an “outright victory” in this election, surpassing the 7-7 tie which the UNC achieved in 2019, winning the popular vote with 202,584 ballots to the PNM’s 161,962. The NTA is presently working to penetrate a number of regional corporations including Diego Martin, Port of Spain, San Juan/Laventille, Point Fortin and Tunapuna where, in the accommodation, it is carrying the fight against the PNM. Gary Griffith campaigned with Warner in Lopinot on Tuesday.
Notwithstanding legal challenges in the United States, Jack Warner retains local political relevance and has already dynamised this election campaign. With the reception he received last week, he obviously retains the love and loyalty of the people and consequently significant political power.
Indeed, for all of last week, wherever you went, mall or market, town or country, among people of all races and classes, the talk has been positive about Jack’s return. It is no exaggeration to say people are feeling hopeful again. And one hasn’t seen this in a very long time.
Citizens are longing for deliverance from our alarming national condition-growing poverty, horrific levels of crime and killings, and state institutions failing everywhere, from the delivery of justice to the collection of garbage. “We are in a mess!” is the common lament everywhere. And Warner plans to be “all over the country, carrying the message of hope, love and unity, and the need to get rid of Rowley to save this country”. Indeed, the prime minister could be Warner’s greatest asset in this battle.
The PNM could be quite uneasy. They realise a good enough performance by the accommodation in 2023 would pave the way for the massive coalition for general election 2025.
They remember 1986 and 2010 when first the National Alliance for Reconstruction almost obliterated the PNM with a 33-3 victory, and then the People’s Partnership inflicted another massive 29-12 defeat in 2010. And they have direct experience of the force of nature Jack Warner has been in the political landscape.
He was pivotal in Persad-Bissessar’s victory over Basdeo Panday for the UNC leadership; and in getting UNC MPs to support her as Opposition Leader. He played a key role in forming the Partnership which inflicted that 29-12 defeat on the PNM, making Persad-Bissessar the first woman prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago.
Warner even defeated the UNC in a stronghold constituency, Chaguanas West, in a by-election.
And inclusive politics is sorely needed in Trinidad and Tobago. This is a plural society with diversity based on race, religion, region, social and economic status.
A significant percentage of the population feels alienated from a political process fundamentally dominated by the two major races. This can’t be right. All our people must be represented in the corridors of power. Besides, members of both races want less tribalism in the nation’s politics.
We must therefore keep trying until we get coalitions right. They do succeed in other diverse societies. Those who lead this present effort must put their heads together at the right time to assess how we can best perfect the coalition instrument for the salvation of all the people of Trinidad and Tobago. This is most important, now that the momentum is on and something is happening!
—Ralph Maraj