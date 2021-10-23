Something’s rotten at the top

I have repeatedly described the country’s Constitution as “deformed”. It ensures no true accountability to the people, renders the Parliament supine to the Cabinet and makes the nation vulnerable to the excessive power and influence of the Prime Minister.
That “deformity” was on full display last week on a motion brought by the Leader of the Opposition for a tribunal to investigate whether the President should be removed from office. Section 36 of the Constitution denies debate on such a motion.
But, as Express editorials point out, Section 23 of the Electoral College Regulations gives the Speaker the “power to regulate the conduct of business” when the Electoral College is in session and gives the Speaker “some latitude for exercising creative discretion”.
The present Speaker, a former attorney general in a People’s National Movement administration, chose to be conservative. But attorney Dr Emir Crowne says, a “very serious” motion to remove the highest office holder in the land should be subject to debate without which Parliament and accountability are undermined; and commentator Dr Winford James questions the “rightness of that judgment” that denied debate.
The end result is that, as many citizens agree, given all the unanswered questions, profound doubt continues over the Office of the President. And the incumbent is not helping. For over a month, repeated pleas came for President Paula-Mae Weekes to “clear the air” on what transpired at President’s House. Her Excellency finally condescended to speak, not in an address to the nation or through a news conference, but in a removed and detached manner through the paid publication of a statement smacking of authoritarianism and as though speaking to errant children.
“I will not address the question of who came to the Office of the President and met or spoke to whom,” the lady pronounced. “That is not the practice of this office.”
Utterly amazing! The burning issue summarily shoved aside! The people of this republic are clamouring for light to push back against an encroaching darkness but the President does not deign to offer an explanation of what triggered the withdrawal by the then-chair of the PolSC of the Merit List of candidates for Police Commissioner.
Faith in this country’s democracy is being shredded but the “highest office in the land” will not tell the people who is that now-infamous “high public official” who visited the nation’s President and made an intervention that led to the collapse of the independent Police Service Commission.
It is not the “practice of this office”?! Who laid down that law, Madam?
Your office belongs to the people who fund it. The people have a right to know what takes place there. If you can’t tell them, do the honourable thing, please.
The President says she does not consider revealing who came and what transpired helpful in analysing the issues. With respect, Madam, could you leave that for us to decide? We are talking here of an intervention that led to the collapse of the Police Service Commission.
We are looking at the very clear possibility that the Office of the nation’s President could be tainted by political interference.
We are faced with the very dark possibility of political interference in preventing a critical appointment to a critical independent institution that deals with the nation’s security.
This is the dangerous path to dictatorship where politicians direct the Police Service to murder and assassinate opponents. Do we want “tonton macoute” in Trinidad and Tobago, Madam President? And you think information pertaining to these issues will not be “helpful”? Astounding!
The President also asked questions that are alarming in what they reveal of her thinking. She queries thus: “Is merely providing information to a commission interference in its operations? Would receiving unsolicited information, without more, compromise the PolSC’s independence? Does the source of the information matter?”
Absolutely, Madam! Especially if it comes from a “high public official”. Should such an individual, for whatever reason, be able to take information, from whatever source, to the chairman of a service commission about a candidate on a Merit List and have that list withdrawn?
Don’t independent institutions exist—a Police Complaints Authority, a Professional Standards Bureau and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)—to assess whatever information that “high-level” visitor might have had?
By her questions, is Her Excellency making excuses for information, credible or not, being passed to the Police Service Commission by that “high official”?
Does the President think that instead of the proper authorities investigating allegations, it is better for that “high official” to merely provide information to the chair of the PolSC and have the entire recruitment process derailed? Is Her Excellency shielding her “high-level” visitor?
The President’s zealous protection of her visitor’s identity and what transpired when he came has deepened suspicions of an incestuous relationship between the President’s office and the nation’s political directorate.
I therefore ask again, are we witnessing misconduct in public office by the President and that high office-holder? What secrets do these two share? Something seems very rotten at the top.