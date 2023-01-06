Something to cry about

THERE is little doubt that Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival generates a great deal of revenue.

In an analysis of 2020 Carnival—the pre-Lenten celebration ­having been cancelled in 2021 and downsized in 2022—the Central Statistical Office recorded 37,861 visitors to T&T, estimating they spent a total of $458.12 million.

Carnival benefits fete promoters, top soca artistes, bandleaders, hotels and guest houses, airlines, caterers, producers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, manufacturers of snacks and food, as well as the hundreds of vendors who locate themselves outside events and on the streets on ­Carnival Monday and Tuesday.