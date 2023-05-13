Sorry seems to be the hardest word

More than half our population did not experience the ravages of the 1988 International Monetary Fund (IMF) intervention. This group likely does not pay attention to the news reports on the Article IV consultations. They do not know that the Public Services Association’s 1988 membership was savaged and subsidies were slashed. They may not be aware that year saw the introduction of a 15-per cent VAT even while there was the non-implementation of a six-per cent award granted by the Industrial Court.
Many of us rely on what our political party says about the economy and carelessly blame others for any deterioration in our comfort levels. We often ignore the Article IV IMF reports. The IMF policy reviews are designed to ensure the effective operation of the international monetary system. We are not the star! IMF economists visit us at least once a year to collect and analyse data and hold discussions with a broad base of officials.
Upon their return, the staff submits a report to the IMF’s Executive Board, which would then send it back to the country’s authorities. In the case of the April 2023 report, the Board accepted it without any discussion.
Our newly minted Prof Roger Hosein reportedly accused the IMF of using “flowery” language, necessitating him to scrutinise the data. The Express reported his comments. Minister Colm Imbert responded immediately, identifying his misconceptions. Prof Hosein then gave a “corrected” version of his remarks to Newsday but never addressed Imbert’s points directly. The whole week went without a peep from him.
His Newsday spiel smacks of what is called “gish gallop”. “Proof by verbosity” is the game: “drown you in a deluge of deflections and distractions”.
This exchange, bereft of comment from other economists and professional bodies, immediately politicises the discussion. This lack of professional courage is our bane. The Express had to draw two UWI economists out to comment. One stuck with the narrative that 2015 was better than our 2022 performance.
The other one was more balanced and pointed out the full import of the IMF report (on which Minister Imbert did not spend time). What kind of leaders do we have?
With his allegation about the IMF’s language, Prof Hosein obviously missed that institution’s October 2022 public and stinging rebuke of the UK’s tax plans under Liz Truss. Why would they ease Trinidad up? They echoed the same caution for the less fortunate in our Report.
Did Prof Hosein and his fellow economist scrutinise the language of the IMF’s 2014 or 2016 Reports on Trinidad? (There was no 2015 report.) In their 2014 Article IV consultation report, the IMF admonished us for wasting our opportunity for development. That Report spoke to the ills of the structure of our economy. In March 2016, the IMF pronounced, “...taking into account the size of energy revenue windfalls, the country has under-saved and under-invested in their future [which] could lead the country to uncomfortable levels of debt...”
In 2014, the IMF warned that excess reliance on National Gas Company dividends could undermine company finances. The then-government assured the IMF they would be disciplined in current spending in the run-up to 2015, only to decide on a last-minute giveaway of $1.9 billion to the unions.
Did these UWI economists forget the fateful December 2015 announcement then-Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran made about the country being in an official recession? The fete was long over, but we were partying heartily.
What do other global figures say about the IMF forecasts? George Buckley, of the Japanese investment giant Nomura, says understanding “the story” and “what’s going on beneath the bonnet” is generally much more important than the exact accuracy of forecasts. Cecilia Rouse, who served as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors until the end of March 2023, recently said, “Sometimes I, in this course of the last few years, wished my PhD was in psychology.” She, a labour economist, oversaw the creation of more than 11 million jobs.
But the past president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Luis Alberto Moreno, had said in 2014, “We’ve come from an era of growth and increasing prosperity and, as the good situation starts to recede, the structural weaknesses that were always there and were masked by the growth resurface, become again apparent and impactful... The abundance allowed them to live beyond their means without making the necessary reforms.” He could have been describing us.
Does our respected professor even read the current financial results of publicly listed companies? Massy, last week, announced a 20-per cent increase in their food sector. KFC is back to its 2019 performance. Agostini’s is minting money and being brave in their acquisitions. Yes, there is uncertainty in the recovery from the Covid period, but if we persist in speaking with the same high-end restaurateurs, we will miss the “green shoots”.
Rouse has some advice, repeatedly emphasising the need for “humility” in evaluating decisions made in response to the wide range of possible risks. She said, “We were all working under uncertainty; I think time will tell whether that was the right move.”
Economists take pride in the sophisticated statistical techniques on which they rely. But chief economist at the World Bank François Bourguignon admits, “We do not know what causes economic growth.” We, too, do not know whether our professor will carry out his threat to migrate.
—Noble Philip