SOS! Save the Carnival

In 1957 when Father of the Nation Dr Eric Williams established the Carnival Development Committee (CDC) to chart the future of Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, the word “Development” was purposefully embodied therein.
He envisioned an internationally unrivalled expose: a spectacular, all-inclusive, creative cultural extravaganza, deeply interwoven into the fabric of the society, an inextricable component of our socio-economic and cultural evolution from which, he emphasised, no citizen, regardless of class, colour, creed or race, must be excluded.
In relatively quick time, exceptional progress was made, culminating in Trinidad and Tobago Carnival being branded, on the world stage, as the Greatest Show on Earth. As word spread, our communities were swamped with visitors of all walks of life, our designers and artisans were having a field day, economic and commercial activity burgeoned, filtering down to our small and micro-entrepreneurs who wasted no time in capitalising on the wide variety of earning opportunities presented.
The majesty of the costumes, the lyrics sung and the manner in which we personally comported ourselves were virtually taken for granted. Put simply, our overall outlook on the cultural festival was inspirational and awesome.
Magnificence, T&T-bred, was on full display in bands of the calibre of Saldenah, Bailey, Lee Yeung, Garib, Berkeley, Minshall, Copeland, Kalicharan, Aming, Awon and others. Creativity excelled, ingenuity knew no boundaries, and class, beauty, dignity, civility and grace reigned supreme. In particular, our women took incontrovertible pride in donning themselves in tasteful and culturally delightful costumes. Spectators jostled for prime roadside viewing space, determined to capture the joy, splendour and excitement of creativity of incomparable distinction.
It was these extraordinary, spectacular, home-grown presentations that drew the thousands of visitors to our shores.
Following the change of name of the Carnival Development Committee to the National Carnival Commission by act of Parliament #9 of 1991, a disturbing dimension appears to have subliminally crept into the peak of the festival that has since seen its decline exponentially beyond recognition.
But for the survival of the exquisitely presented Kings and Queens and the astonishing advancement made by our steel orchestras, Carnival is now in jeopardy: callously undermined by unimaginative, monotonous, boring renderings that starve our cultural and artistic standard-bearers of their rights to the maximisation of their full potential and leave the citizenry so uncaringly cheated. The painstakingly created elements that formerly distinguished T&T Carnival as the Greatest Show on Earth have been sacrificed on the chopping block for accumulation of wealth.
Today, our pannists dig deep into the archives to find appealing calypsoes to perform at the Panorama competitions, now boosted by a new generation of truly promising young arrangers. The Parade of the Bands, backbone of the Carnival, where the indisputable superiority of our creative genius excels has become a mundane affair.
Put simply, our Carnival has been stripped of its relevance: a case of “Paradise Lost”. If not urgently addressed, it will continue to decline ironically under the watch of the administration most steadfastly expected to honour and protect the legacy, especially in the interest of Black Stalin’s proverbial sufferers.
Unfortunately, the decline will continue until the enabling environment is created to turn the tide. Lacking in the Carnival are vision and purposefulness: culture-specific, nation-building goals and objectives to aspire towards, rally around and achieve together.
It is the main reason why, in my January 19 column, the attempt was made to trigger a nationwide conversation that will bring us back to our senses. It called for a revisioning of the Carnival product originally conceptualised by the Father of the Nation: establishing it as an integral component of nation-building: transitioning from disparate presentations, dictated by insular whims and fancies, to the magnanimous collective alignment with contemporary themes around which Carnival presentations could be tastefully created: for example, “The Future of Work”, “Exploring The Splendour of La Trinity”, “Unity in Diversity”, etc—cornerstones of nationhood to whet the creative appetite.
With thousands engrossed in vibrant discussion regarding their choice of suchlike Carnival portrayals backed by incredible creative interpretations, the only result would be blossoming of a nationwide conversation loaded with limitless futuristic possibilities.
Worthy of revisiting is the vast potential of the prematurely discarded Buy Local Carnival competition. With today’s advances in communication, science and technology, it can now be streamed worldwide. Herein, the sky is the limit.
If we are to reignite the spirit that will return aesthetically pleasing and truly authentic creative costuming back on the front burner, a serious conversation needs to be started in the right quarters.
Let’s stop deceiving ourselves: “Mother of All Carnivals” is nothing more than a self-serving illusion. Carnival has lost its enchantment. It risks being displaced by aspirants not even remotely within range of our internationally acclaimed creative genius. It’s time for revisioning. It’s the minister’s call.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).