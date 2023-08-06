Splashes of colour

So, I think all of us are still going through the post-pandemic extra visitors period. During the pandemic, friends and family were not able to travel to Trinidad. Post-the removal of the travel restrictions, people made a point of coming down to Trinbago and either coming multiple times or staying for double or triple the time period to compensate.
One thought it would have all settled by now, but there was still some overcompensation, and this year a constant flow of visitors, all of whom were nostalgic for Trinidad and wanted to do and see all they may have done before and more.
This last group of visitors came with their children, so of course there would be the expected beach house lime with pool and beach in walking distance so that the adults and children, accustomed to temperatures of ten and 15 degrees Celsius, could wallow in the water and migrate from sea to pool for most of the day.
Then the expected Maracas beach lime where one should go as early in the morning as possible to miss the lunchtime traffic of incoming cars. And if you catch it just right, you get the tide low so when you go into the salty water, you stand in the clear waters and the waves lap around you gently instead of tossing you around in the sand and foam. With the low tide you are not jumping as the multiple tall waves come rolling on.
Now you can stay in the water and instead look back and just watch the shore and layers of the Maracas cove. The first layer you see are the families at the early shoreline playing cricket, catch and football. Then comes the colour spectacle of the coloured umbrellas and brown bodies lying on white chair loungers. With the advent of the umbrella and two chairs rental for $100, there is some degree of opiate of the masses and the upper beach is now littered with the colourful array.
Beyond that, the layer of the brown stalls of bake and shark. And then the powerful green mountains in the immediate background, rugged and firm, almost protective over the circular inlet. Then beyond that again, the dome of pale blue sky stretching from the mountains back to the sea, forming the beginning and the end. You take a deep breath and a sigh at the exquisite beauty of it all. A small wave bobs up to your neck. You take a breath again.
The Tobago visit is also expected. This time, though, the sojourn is to Speyside, staying by the pretty Blue Waters Inn with the pool and beach just outside the door of the lower-level rooms or outside the spacious bungalows.
A tour to little Tobago or “bird sanctuary” island is almost a must. You walk up the highly humid forested area to the edge of the cliff to see the birds do their dance of catching fish, stealing fish, flying to the nests in between the rocks. Then the boat captain takes you to snorkel over the nearby reef.
At some point you are swimming in the middle of the ocean, floating on your back, the water cool this time, the waves in the foreground crashing against the stairs of the abandoned white house on the smaller goat island.
What is not expected is the spontaneous drive to Castara. The bay there is more busy with music jamming and the scent of good-quality weed lingering in the air. The motorbike crew are snaking in between the cars and onto the roads, engines roaring and revving unnecessarily, girls on the back of the motorbikes with their expensive busted tight jeans, all for the peacock feathers spectacle of it all.
The beach again is within a cove and the water calm and warm. Then on to Englishman’s bay, the turnoff from the main road easy to miss. The initial entry road muddy and uneven with deep crevices.
At the end, though, the owner of the shop nearby has colourful beach wraps on the lines going across the entrance of the beach. The coconut trees line the rest of the beachline and the water here more cool but with a different vibe of hidden, secret, discreet, special.
Then on to Parlatuvier. Along the way, a herd of cows walks in the middle of the road, the cars pause until they cross. The cars stop at the lookout, looking down at Parlatuvier cove with the multicolour fishing pirogues interrupting the background painted canvas of the blue green sea, the white foam of the waves and the deep green of the mountains again forming the concave. Colour was everywhere.
You are now back at the base house. It is time for the visitors to leave. The temperature outside is 32 degrees but feels like 39 degrees. The ceiling fans are on full blast. The sunburnt bodies lying spread across the tiled floor and sofas. The television is on, and the BBC news anchor warns of extreme heat, climate change, record-high sea temperatures, melting glaciers and disappearing coastlines.
The adults look at each other. In five years’ time they wondered: would they be able to have the same experiences? Would the sea reclaim, would the splashes of colour and layers remain? They sighed and breathed again.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.