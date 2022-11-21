The 2022 World Cup being hosted by Qatar began on Sunday. The excitement, anxiety, hope, and passion associated with the biggest football tournament also make it arguably the biggest sporting event in the world. An audit of audience data for the 2018 World Cup in Russia found that 3.5 billion people watched the previous tournament. With so many eyes on the event, it’s difficult to miss the hot topics that at times go beyond the actual football.
As I mentioned last week, the circumstances behind Qatar’s successful bid to host the World Cup are questionable at best. While the way football is played remains constant, Qatar has no doubt changed the game where hosting the event is concerned. Before the start of the World Cup, the controversy surrounding Qatar was concentrated mostly on their working conditions as well as, of course, the numerous allegations of corruption that implicated not just our own former FIFA VP Jack Warner, but many other Executive Committee members in Qatar’s successful bid to host the World Cup.
Another hot topic came on day two where, before kick-off between England and Iran, the Iranian footballers refused to sing their national anthem. I was curious to find out why. It turns out that the footballers were standing in solidarity, figuratively but also literally, with Iranian women following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her headscarf inappropriately. The players used the world stage to call out injustice. Another injustice that has been magnified even before the World Cup started has been same-sex inequality.
Qatar’s position on the matter has been unambiguous. Two weeks ago, Khalid Salman, one of Qatar’s World Cup ambassadors, described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” and that being gay is “haram”, an Arabic word that means “forbidden”. Added to Salman’s blatantly anti-LGBT rhetoric are the words of Abdullah Al Nasari, head of security at the tournament, who warned football fans against “promoting” homosexuality. I enclose “promoting” in quotations because, like the anti-LGBT agenda in T&T, the overarching assumption by those such as Salman and Al Nasari is that LGBT communities are actively and secretly trying to convert the wider society. This assumption puts the “phobia” in homophobia.
Similar to the Iranian team who used the globally televised World Cup to make a political statement, the Dutch team conceived of the idea of the OneLove campaign. Eventually, nine other European teams joined in by agreeing to let their captains wear a rainbow armband to send a message against discrimination and inequality. However, to ensure that teams do not “promote” homosexuality, FIFA has stepped in with the threat that players who wear the armband will be sanctioned. England has been banned from allowing their team captain to wear a “OneLove” armband. Discriminatory decisions such as these reflect badly on the organisers. The comments by Salman and Al Nasari serve as a reminder of anti-LGBT discrimination that occupies one extreme throughout certain parts of the Middle East. In Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and of course Qatar , homosexuality is punishable by law. The most severe punishment is the death penalty.
Qatar, and several other countries in the Middle East, find their deep-rooted Islamic values at odds with global efforts toward inclusion and equity. These values are not unlike what exists in our predominantly Christian T&T context. Last year, for example, Archbishop Jason Gordon in what should go down as one of the greatest oversimplifications of LGBT identity ever, stated in an “Ask the Archbishop” live chat on Instagram that “when one makes their desire their primary identity, they are replacing what is substantial – Christ”. To that I reply: big, watery “steups”. Just as the Catholic Church has modernised its mode of public engagement through social media, so too should it modernise its knowledge. It seems that, like the Qatari Salman who believes that homosexuality is “damage in the mind”, so too does Archbishop Gordon believe that faith and sexual identity are mutually exclusive.
The level of anti-LGBT sentiment brought to the fore during the World Cup in Qatar is an ever-present reminder that true inclusion means tolerance and being well-educated on the matter. Acceptance is the ideal – but a seemingly distant one particularly in the Caribbean. For us in T&T where the LGBT push for equality is lacking in progress, the current suppression of inclusion by Qatar requires us to be attentive of the work still to be done. Just last week, a gunman killed five and injured 25 others at an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, United States.
Taking a page out of the Dutch book as it concerns their OneLove Campaign, I can think of no better stage in the Caribbean to show the world that we value inclusion and equity than the Caribbean Premier League. Through cricket, arguably the only sport that the entire West Indies can rally behind, the CPL can lay claim to being more than just “the biggest party in sports”.
I look forward to the day when our own sporting fraternities can embrace the principles of inclusion and equity that involve, but are certainly not limited to, LGBT equality. For now, eyes are firmly on Qatar. Not just for the football, but also for the values they encourage as well as those they try to suppress.