Sports, culture and green as economic sectors

The country is obviously on a down-slide, with criminality rampant. There are three related reasons for this—namely, (a) the economy has long stopped creating jobs of any kind for the typical citizen; (b) adolescents and youth are unemployed generally, with little attention having been paid to the creation of mechanisms aimed at their transition from school to work; and (c) no attention has been paid to adding sectors to the economy that arise from the energy of youth.
Governments spanning both the incumbent PNM and iterations of the current Opposition, including its tenure as the People’s Partnership, have been bereft of ideas for how to re-create the economy so that there are jobs for youth. In this column I am proposing three new related sectors of our economy premised on the energy of youth—namely, sports, culture and green. I will spend the remainder of my space setting forth the outlines of each of these.
SPORTS: All we have to do is look at transcending events such as the Olympics, the World Cup, or cricket in all its forms to see that sports is an economic driver. Turn on your TV and you see sporting events from across the globe, football in the English Premier League; basketball, football, and baseball seasons in America; IPL cricket in India; the big annual tennis tournaments—US Open, French Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon. More recently, we have seen the emergence of Diamond League Athletics.
This country has a long history of sports, that has absolutely retrogressed in recent decades due to inattention and cluelessness on the part of governments. Netball, road walking, cycling, football, cricket, athletics. We have had world-class people in all of these.
Look, “amateur” went out with dinosaurs. Michelle Ahye, Sunil Narine, Ato Boldon, Shaka Hislop, Dwight Yorke, Ian Bishop “don’t play for charity”, as Chalkdust said in his song. Sports is an economic sector in the developed countries. We buy Nike shoes here. We watch sports on TV. IPL in India. We can have a sports economy here at home and, more potently, if we team up across the Caribbean.
By sports economy, I mean playing sports for money. Football leagues, cricket, cycling. If youths could play sport for money, they would. We could establish sports shoes and sports clothes factories here.
A sports economy with village teams would take the place of gangsterism. You have to bowl to the youth rather than fire your gun at him. People gather around local parks to look at games rather than hide under their beds.
CULTURE: Well, this is the land of calypso, and soca, and chutney. Carnival and bacchanal.
Steelband. We could manufacture span here... be the world centre of that. Steelband-music recording and streaming. If you go to Jamaica, as you enter the airport you hear Bob Marley. In the hotels. Culture, music drive a good deal of the Jamaican economy. I am not talking about tourism, but about cultural products.
Rihanna drives Barbados.
We are not short of “culture” here. Singers, musicians. Writers, poets.
Calypso. Stick-fighting. Chutney.
All these things could have digital space, and prospects.
Youth culture industry could include a clothing design and manufacturing sector. Youth involved in designing and manufacturing clothing of all types... setting the pace in fashion.
More to the point here is the question of opportunity cost. We can do culture and sports instead of crime.
GREEN: Are we not fed up with being stuck with CEPEP, URP, DEWD, or whatever else, culture? Able-bodied men and women walking in front of my gate, searching for blades of grass in the cracks to dispense? We have now internalised the idea in this country that large numbers of people would stand in government uniform on roadsides, cursing and intimidating residents who must cower in their homes as these people do “government work”.
I think we must convert this human waste to productive, transformative energy. We can do this by creating a green sector. We can begin with the transformation of our coastline, and river courses. Our swamps. Mangroves. Our la basses should become the basis of industries, such as metal smelting, and energy production, recycling.
As to our coastlines, I think the Government has to reclaim public beaches that have become shanty towns. Places like Toco. You can’t go to these places without risking death. These beaches could be reclaimed and become the basis of local enterprise, not just another opportunity for squatting, rape, and thuggery in all of its forms.
THE PROSPECTS: What I am proposing here, thinking aloud, are creative ways in which to stop an inevitability I see, which is the complete social implosion of this country, to the point where lawlessness becomes accepted as normal.
I think the country could stem the tide with ideas and creativity. Successive governments here have been marking time, waiting their turn to get back into the wicket, scampish, bereft of ideas, asleep, unable to wrench us away from our colonial past, unable to transform the country.
But it is not just the Government. It is the Opposition as well. The politician class as a whole spend all of their time in the country either governing or waiting on their turn to govern. To posture and to grand-charge.
But what have we had as a single good idea of government?—a single innovation, something inventive that has made life easier for ordinary citizens... something that has brought the races together, since the dawn of this century.
The Priority Bus Route was our last big idea. That was Eric Williams.
We are in 2022. For education some people are asking us to go back to 1960, to the Concordat.
We have Concordat mentality. We want to go back.
I have proposed three ideas here, for what they are worth. I want us to go forward. I want the present Government and Opposition alike to stop the snoring, to wake up, and attend to the country.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.