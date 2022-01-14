Squib games

FOR a couple of decades now, citizens (who have rights) have complained about the abusive use of fireworks and other noise-making devices. These have become especially prevalent around festive seasons, and it is not a far stretch to say that we canter from one to the other all year round. This bombardment is not simply a nuisance. It is far more insidious and destructive, as we have repeatedly seen: remember when Sally-Ann Cuffie’s hands were badly damaged and she lost her thumb trying to remove a scratch bomb which fell into the car near her grandchildren in 2016?
The proposed Fireworks Bill that has been put out for public comment is baffling in terms of its intent. Everything I gleaned from my couple of readings suggests that it does not, in reality, provide any relief for our besieged population. Rather, it seems to permit more abuse.
My hearing has been damaged since the Police Youth Club unleashed what still remain the loudest explosions I have ever heard some years ago in an Independence celebration right there in the Aranjuez Savannah. My uncle, who lives a good way down the street, suffered even worse injury to his ears. So much for allowing it in a national park. The debris that follows these eruptions litters not just the parks, but my yard as well.
On December 31, 2019, Old Year’s Night, I found the small copper-coloured tip of the firework that punctured my galvanised roof and seared through my wooden ceiling. The hole is still there. So much for public holidays.
For years, my hapless dogs were traumatised by the violent sounds. I would have to bring them indoors and try to calm them down during the onslaught. I have never been able to understand the allure of fireworks, or the banned scratch bombs, which still plague my neighbourhood.
This is what is being sold as part of the enormous array of goodies being peddled by outlets such as FireOne Fireworks and Firepower Fireworks, and whoever else has been granted licences to kill and maim and brutalise those of us who are absolute bystanders in this culture that has been allowed to blow up to unmanageable proportions.
So what is this legislation’s purpose?
I agree with the Zoological Society’s position that there should be a total ban, but not just on noise-making devices—on all. Look at what happened with the silent “fire lanterns” on New Year’s Day, on Quarry Street.
There are so many reasons why there should be a total ban, that I am scandalised by the twaddling of the drafters of this proposed amendment. For whose benefit has this document been produced? Why continue to make allowances? Public holidays declared a free-for-all? How does this change what exists? Permits? Who is going to ensure that the un-permitted are not among the hordes who are blithely blowing up the place?
Stuart Young is right to call it money going up in smoke. People are bawling about inflation, about their job losses, and yet they can find the funds to buy these inane goodies. The foreign exchange spent to import them makes a mockery of any understanding of the country’s grim financial state.
Trinidad and Tobago may be physically small, but carries a heavy carbon footprint. We are big on plastic pollution, greenhouse gas emissions (60 per cent of the region’s output comes from us), our environmental records are the most dismal; why are we encouraging continued abuse?
In New Delhi, India, the annual Divali celebrations that have become characterised by fireworks leave dense blankets of smoke hanging over the city for weeks, rendering the air toxic. My friends who live there are fortunate enough to be able to relocate to a family home in Assam, but even then, they suffer the consequences. The soot and smells cover everything; health aside, the impact is pervasive and damaging.
What possible value is there in a piece of legislation that does nothing more than waffle about the overall issue and ignores the reason that it is so high as a source of discontent within our society? We know that powerful interest groups continue to wield inordinate influence on decisions. Who stands to benefit from the mellow Summary Offences Amendment Bill?
Is it that the legislators are afraid to step up and do something emphatic and radical? We live in a time that has never been more disruptive. We should not be thinking about piffling piecemeal acts that only suggest that something is being done.
Look at Farley Augustine, the Tobago House of Assembly’s valiant Chief Secretary. Recognising the absurdity of rules relating to entry and service at State buildings (our Colonial buildings), he quickly moved to replace them with ones more appropriate to our time and place. It is unfortunate that the Minister of Public Administration did not think it important enough to apply to Trinidad, because it is so easy to implement, would have cost nothing, and would have communicated to people a sense of respect for their circumstances. It is a classic example of the arrogance that was the major complaint of Tobagonians in the run-up to their election.
We live in volatile times. We cannot continue to tiptoe around important issues, fearful of treading on elite toes. Act decisively.
There is no reason to perpetuate the fireworks culture. If people want it, they can look for it on social media.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com