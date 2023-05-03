Within recent times, there has emerged a spirited, if not oftentimes borderline acrimonious, public debate on the issue of the right of a homeowner to mount a defence of deadly force in the face of a perceived grave, imminent and perhaps deadly attack.
The need to find a fair and proportionate response to a current and pressing societal problem is indeed both urgent and necessary. Whilst there are good points to be made for the enactment of a special statutory formulation designed to set out exhaustively and preserve the rights of homeowners, perhaps this cause might be better served by a close and thorough examination of the common law of self-defence. In this instance, there is no need to proceed on what may amount to be an ill-conceived legislative dash to enact specific provisions which already form part of the common law.
The conceptual core of the notion of “stand your ground” lies in the principle that a person does not have an obligation to retreat in the face of a grave and imminent attack. Rather, this principle allows such a person to use a proportionate amount of force to repel and resist a perceived deadly attack.
The principle has its root in the castle doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force to repel a trespasser whom he believes poses a threat to himself, his family and/or his property. In essence, the stand your ground principle is based on the core notions of necessity and proportionality.
In my respectful view, the common law in relation to self-defence has at its heart the underlying fundamental notions of the stand your ground principle. Whilst labelling this discrete principle of the common law with a sensational banner is somewhat attractive, it must not be forgotten that the common law of self-defence already offers the same degree of protection to persons and homeowners than a separate stand your ground legislative provision would provide. In short, there is no need for new legislation. What is needed is clear and unmistakable policy guidelines which cover both the investigative and prosecutorial stages of the criminal justice system, with particular sensitivity to cases involving home invasions.
In order to demonstrate why I make this point, it is both necessary and useful to give a brief outline on the current common law of self-defence. The classic statement of the law of self-defence is to be found in the advice of the Privy Council given by Lord Morris in Palmer v R. In that case, the following principles emerge:
a) A person who is attacked has every right to defend himself (force can be met with force).
b) In defending himself, he may do only what is reasonably necessary.
c) What is reasonably necessary is dependent on the context of the attack.
d) The retaliation must not be disproportionate to the attack. In other words, you cannot use a hammer to kill a fly.
e) If the perceived threat is imminent and grave, then it would be necessary to use such force as is reasonable.
f) A person defending himself is not expected to weigh to a nicety of the exact amount of force which is necessary to repel the attack.
g) In “a moment of unexpected anguish”, the response must be judged by what the person thought was sufficient and necessary.
In the case of Beckford v R, the Privy Council affirmed the principle that a person who harbours a genuine belief that he may be under attack is entitled to use such reasonable force as is necessary to repel such an attack. That entitlement remains even though the belief might be mistaken. The degree of force used is to be judged against the threat as the person believed it to be. In the context of a homeowner who perceives a grave and imminent threat to himself, his family and his property, a pre-emptive strike to prevent such an attack is justifiable in law.
Duty to retreat
It seems to be that there is collective societal misconception that a person under a threat, real or perceived, is under a duty to retreat. That is simply not so. The duty to retreat was part of the old common law. That rule has disappeared. The current common law imposes no such duty on a person. An opportunity to retreat and thus avoid a fight is merely one factor to be taken into account in determining whether force was necessary. A person under threat is thereby fully justified in standing and meeting that threat with a necessary and proportionate use of force.
If the above compendium of principles is considered collectively, it becomes immediately apparent that a separate “stand your ground” statutory provision is wholly unnecessary and will be mere statutory surplusage. The United Kingdom, in a broad and expansive statutory scheme, pursuant to Section 76 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act, has sought to make provision for a specific class of case commonly referred to as “householder cases”. However, a close examination of that expansive statutory provision would plainly demonstrate that the core common law concepts of necessity and proportionality remain central to the statutory provisions contained in Section 76. Indeed, every statutory formulation of the “stand your ground principle” in the United States of America and the common law world contains the core concepts of necessity and proportionality.
Policy considerations
The problem with the application of the current common law of self-defence, with particular reference to householder cases, seems to be the lack of a clear and transparent application of the current law. In too many instances where force is used by a homeowner to repel what was plainly and obviously a grave and imminent attack, the homeowner is treated as the criminal by the police.
The answer to this lies in paying homage to that salutary principle of the common law that the law has always looked with special indulgence on a person who is defending their dwelling against those who would unlawfully attack them in their home. In that regard, the onus falls squarely on the shoulders of those charged with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting criminal offences to approach cases falling within this class with a degree of realism and sensitivity. Every precaution much be taken to ensure that homeowners, merely defending themselves, are not thereby cast under the shadow of a criminal investigation.
I am by no means advocating that homeowners be permitted an unfettered open licence to use violence on the pretext of a perceived attack. If an intruder enters the premises of a homeowner, but poses no immediate danger, the use of force may not be necessary. However, if at any time that intruder comes close to posing a clear and imminent danger to the homeowner, the law of self-defence would rise to his protection.
In order to ensure that homeowners are provided with a much-needed measure of clarity and certainty, both the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) must formulate a clear and precise published policy which seeks to uphold the current law of self-defence whilst recognising and giving effect to the statutory principle that “a man’s home is his castle”.
Such a policy must seek to mitigate, as far as possible, any form of investigative and/or prosecutorial subjectivity. The police must be less readily inclined to treat the homeowner as the criminal and more sensitive to the trauma which he and his family would obviously have been subjected to.
The prosecutorial arm of the process ought to formulate a policy which seeks to achieve the delicate balance of discouraging home invasions whilst being mindful that homeowners very rarely have the luxury of weighing to a nicety the exact measure of that response.
Conclusion
There is often the complaint that unnecessary laws are oftentimes enacted. In this case, such a complaint would be entirely justifiable. A fair, reasonable, proportionate and sensitive application of the common law already provides a comprehensive framework in this area of the law.
