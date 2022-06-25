Standing up for the small man

The landmark judgment in my favour is one that I receive with mixed emotions. Naturally, I am happy I emerged victorious after what has been a marathon journey for justice over the last seven years.
I am, however, saddened by the fact that the Government compromised the independent office of the Governor of the Central Bank by its ruthless, unfair and unjustified termination of my appointment as governor, in breach of my constitutional rights.
The Government fractured the Constitution and was prepared to break the law by riding roughshod over my rights in its haste to oust me from office. The independence and integrity of the Central Bank was at the heart of my struggle with Minister Colm Imbert. I wanted to protect the institution from political interference. I was also concerned to ensure there was a greater measure of fairness, transparency and public accountability in the allocation of precious foreign exchange—a limited national resource.
My decision to disclose the big businesses that were voraciously consuming the country’s scarce foreign exchange was not taken lightly. As governor, I was convinced the people had a right to know where the country’s US dollars were going because of the sustained and intense public outcry and outrage over the unavailability of US dollars to certain businesses and the average man in the street. Such a disclosure was necessary in the interest of fairness, transparency and accountability. I was of the firm belief that it was necessary to have a system that was equitable, fair and transparent.
How could I, in good conscience, ignore the cries of the poor man who complained bitterly about the frustrating run-a-round he experienced to get a mere US$200 when travelling to visit his family abroad? The banks were telling people they did not have US dollars, when I knew the Central Bank was selling them substantial amounts of foreign exchange on a scheduled basis to meet the shortfall. Where were the US dollars going?
Foreign exchange is the lifeblood of many businesses, regardless of size. Giving the one-per cent business elites unlimited access to foreign exchange whilst the rest of the country struggles to get US dollars to seek urgent medical attention abroad or visit friends and family was neither right nor just. Many businessmen running small and medium companies complain bitterly about the discrimination and unfairness in the inequitable distribution of foreign exchange to the business sector.
Are banks guilty of preserving the status quo in favour of the one-per cent big business by starving small and medium business competitors of vital foreign exchange? If you starve foreign used car dealers of foreign exchange, for example, who benefits?
In recent times, we have witnessed the decline of indigenous business. In fact, an international coffee franchise takes pride of place in the atrium of our national airport. Local entrepreneurs have been struggling to survive and many have foreclosed. We can hardly name any new successful entrepreneur who has risen to join the dizzying heights of profit and financial success enjoyed by the one-per cent business elites. Whilst I was crucified for calling them out, today poor people are still struggling to get a US$200 from their bank.
Small and medium business owners are reduced to borrowing and even renting credit cards from close friends and family to pay overseas suppliers so that they can keep their business afloat. The drastic reduction in the US limits for credit cards ensures that small business could never become big business. Is this by deliberate design because we must all stay in our lane?
I am grateful for the vindication by the courts. If I had a choice to do it all over again, I would remain an advocate for fairness, equity and transparency in the allocation of foreign exchange by the Central Bank in the public interest. Good governance goes hand in hand with public accountability.
It pains me to see the extent to which our economy has been mismanaged. The missed opportunities for growth and development will never come back. So it goes when myopic politicians enter the intricate realm of central banking, and their arrogance and inexperience lead the country down a dangerous and destructive path.
I wish Mr Imbert would stop burying his head in the sand, and confront the raw and harsh reality that faces the average man on a daily basis. Food prices, unemployment and crime have risen to unprecedented levels, and the system for allocating foreign exchange is terribly biased in favour of the one per cent. Unless this is changed, the rest of us will continue fighting for the crumbs that fall off the table of the favoured few.