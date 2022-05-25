“If Barbados is little England, then Trinidad is little America.” I was reminded of this sentiment recently when I learnt of the opening of Starbucks’ 12th, and first 24-hour, store at Piarco International Airport.
While the strength of the brand is undeniable, the increasing expansion of American-owned businesses in Trinidad is questionable. Starbucks is the largest coffee house chain in the world. In 2016, Starbucks stamped its influence in Trinidad with its first location in San Fernando. Six years later, there are now 12 branches nationwide.
The American household name now sits alongside other American-owned businesses that have infiltrated our local economy such as KFC, McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Subway. However, unlike these fast-food chains which operate as franchises, Starbucks operates as a licensed company. This distinction is crucial to understanding how the Starbucks brand will always serve American enterprise.
Put very simply, a franchise allows the franchisee to operate a business as an independent company, while a licence allows the licensee limited rights to a product (in this case, coffee), not the main company’s operations. Financially, Starbucks’ corporate structure ensures that the global brand never loses its American standard. Culturally, such a structure threatens to impinge even further on our Caribbeanness, as once again we identify something American as desirable because it is perceived as superior.
If I wanted to be metaphorical, I would go so far as to say the latest Starbucks addition to our airport symbolically transports travellers to America, not Trinidad. Underestimate this metaphor at your own risk, however, because as we may know, “soft power” is an extremely powerful tool through which developed countries spread their influence. We experience it with American reality TV shows, and we’re continuing to experience it with American food, and coffee. If during the 19th century the US expanded its influence with the manifest destiny of land acquisition throughout North America, then today it is expanding its influence through the spread of culture, or “soft power”.
We’ve quite literally centred American branding in our international airport, placing the coffee shop in the middle of the atrium. If justification for its placement is based on equating an American company with “international”, then this is another problem. Starbucks is now just a few feet away from our local Rituals. Coincidentally, or not, a similar situation occurred with the 2016 opening of a second branch in MovieTowne, PoS, on the lucrative corner property—again, a few feet across from an existing Rituals coffee shop. If I were to speculate, I would say the local Starbucks business model seems to be premised on stifling local competition through snapping up prime locations.
While Rituals is itself modelled on the American coffee franchise, as founder Mario Sabga-Aboud explained in a 2011 interview with Debbie Jacob, it still has a touch of local entrepreneurship to it. In the interview, Sabga-Aboud mentioned infusing the Rituals menu with products that encapsulated local flavour, such as Mango Guava Madness “chillers”. Rituals has since gone on to expand throughout the Caribbean. Unlike the local origins of Rituals, which spread through local enterprise, Starbucks in contrast is a direct and unashamed transposing of Americanisation into T&T. Even worse is that the Starbucks business model does not include franchise ownership but, rather, licensing. This means that unlike a Rituals franchise, which you can own, the Starbucks shops that are increasing every year in T&T are never owned by local entrepreneurs.
In short, the American-owned business puts American interest first. Although even here a contradiction exists. Only last year did workers at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, become the first corporate location to unionise. As much as we continue to assimilate into American culture, we would do well to remain vigilant of such things as union-busting by American companies. Thinking our local Starbucks employees, like KFC and other fast-food company employees, do not need to be represented by a union because it’s “just chicken” or “just coffee” is precisely why they need to be unionised.
The recent opening of the 12th Starbucks location at Piarco International Airport is the latest form of Americanisation to reach our shores. The same energy used to attract American-owned business should be equally channelled into safeguarding the future of locally-owned businesses. Failure to do so will gradually make the phrase “Trinidad is little America” an unfortunate reality.
—The author is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
