So many people have weighed in on the Columbus statue issue, expressing their views on the man, the monument and the history in the print and electronic media; it’s been a generally healthy, often informative, and altogether welcome debate in my view. So let me add my two cents.
I’m on record as supporting the removal of the Columbus statue in Port of Spain and placing it in the National Museum. It’s past time that he should cease to occupy a prominent place in a public square in the capital city. Yes, he had a huge impact on T&T’s history (and on the world’s), but what followed his voyages were genocide, enslavement of the surviving indigenous people and then of Africans, and all the associated horrors.
Removing the statue will not “erase our history”. As the British historian Charlotte Riley wrote in a piece in the UK Guardian, each time we take down a statue we learn more about the past, so far from “erasing” history these debates and actions encourage people to learn about it, and help them understand the constant process of re-evaluating the past based on new evidence and new perspectives.
But I have great respect for the view of the many people who want the statue to stay. They include our iconic historian and writer Michael Anthony, and Chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, which has been working to promote the interests of the nation’s First Peoples for decades. It’s fine to demonise Columbus, who’s been dead for over 500 years, but trying to demonise those who disagree with you on this issue seems to me both disrespectful and unhelpful.
And I don’t want the statue to be defaced, vandalised, decapitated or thrown into the Gulf of Paria. This is partly because I’m old and middle-class; but also because it’s a work of art (not necessarily great art!), which was created, paid for, and placed in the square by people who acted in good faith 140 years ago. Remove it respectfully, place it in our National Museum, with appropriate text, photographs and related objects, explaining when and why it was created, and when and why it was moved.
Renaming streets is not quite the same as removing statues: putting up a statue in a prominent public space implies the person is a greatly admired and revered figure, while naming a street doesn’t necessarily convey the same. Many streets in Port of Spain are named after past mayors, but I doubt every one was or is a revered figure.
So should we rename Picton Street? Picton, the first British governor, was an out-and-out villain who persecuted and terrorised the enslaved and the free blacks, and others too, while becoming himself the owner of enslaved Africans. Luckily we don’t have a statue of him—there are two in Wales, where he came from, and there’s now an agitation to remove both—but I certainly won’t object if the street is renamed. His place in T&T’s history is secure, since everyone who’s studied early British Trinidad has written extensively about him.
But please don’t rename the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway! Yes, Churchill was a dyed-in-the-wool, lifelong racist, imperialist and reactionary. (Roosevelt was a much more progressive leader but I’m sure we could find discreditable things about him if we tried.) But the name captures a hugely important moment in T&T’s history, during World War II (1939-45), when a British colony became the site of big US air, naval and army bases, when thousands of American (and many British) troops, ships and planes came to this small island.
It was a pivotal watershed in T&T’s modern history, and the “CRH” sums it up; please leave it alone!
—Bridget Brereton is professor emerita of history at The UWI,
St Augustine