Stay strong, democracy.

It is opportunity for individual fulfilment that makes a nation progress. Human rights and freedoms must therefore remain supreme and democracy paramount. This requires nurturing, deepening and “eternal vigilance” against usurpers always lurking, inside and outside. Dictators are despicable. They always eventually visit destruction on nations and humanity.
Two years ago, when Joe Biden won the US presidential elections, my column was titled “Thank God” as I joined millions all over the world relieved by the exit of Donald Trump, who as president of the world’s most powerful nation proved dangerous for global democracy. Today, Biden is already an outstanding US president and world leader. It is his commitment to democracy, amply demonstrated in the last two years, particularly his unwavering support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion, that will guarantee this president a most favourable place in history.
Recently, Biden defiantly travelled under cover from Poland to Ukraine without Air Force One and accompanying security aircraft, huddled at night in an anonymous train for ten hours with “a skeleton team of advisers, armed and edgy Secret Service agents” and two reporters. He spent five hours in Kyiv and said his trip “was critical that there be no doubt whatsoever about US support for Ukraine”. Later, in Poland, in an inspiring address to the world, he said, “Our support for Ukraine will not waver, Nato will not be divided, and we will not tire.” He then departed Warsaw aboard Air Force One.
This commitment to civilisation was demonstrated at the start of Biden’s presidency when he articulated the fundamental global reality as “democracy versus autocracy”. In his first year, he hosted a Summit for Democracy to “renew the shared spirit and purpose of nations of the Free World”; restored critical US ties with Europe and Asia; and revitalised Nato with renewed purpose.
Biden’s moves preceded Putin’s invasion and have been critical in Ukraine’s defence of its sovereignty. But as the president reminded the world from Poland, “all democracies are being tested”. Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke similarly at the recent Munich Security Conference, saying “Ukraine will not only decide the fate of Europe but the entire world. China is watching closely” to determine its moves on Taiwan and the South China Sea. Stoltenberg warned, “If Putin wins in Ukraine, the message to Xi Jinping and other authoritarian leaders will be they can use force to get what they want, making the world more dangerous.”
The US and its allies are standing strong. They have already sent US$120 billion in weapons and other aid to Ukraine and will provide more weapons in the next few months than they did in all of 2022. “Now is the moment to double down on our military support,” says British PM Rishi Sunak. The Group of Seven leaders will “focus immediately on air-defence systems and capabilities”, with the US announcing US$2 billion more in military aid. In Warsaw, Biden said, “Free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness. Brutality will never grind down the will of the free.” Inspiring, indeed.
Democratic allies are coming closer together. Finland and Sweden are joining NATO, which is also being embraced by Asia-Pacific nations—Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand—whose leaders, encouraged by Biden, attended a NATO summit for the first time last year where they agreed to co-operate on defence and security. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants Asia-Pacific leaders to “participate in NATO summits on a regular basis” because the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are “inseparable”.
Individual nations are also taking significant steps, in collaboration with allies, to improve their own military capability and contribute to strong global democracy and security. I have written previously of Australia being empowered though another Biden initiative, AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership with the US and Britain to support Canberra’s plan for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with which “Australia’s fist will now reach right to mainland China”. Japan too is presently recalibrating its defence strategy “and to ensure peace and stability in the region” in co-operation with allies like the US, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations. Tokyo is increasing defence spending by 56.5 per cent to US$314 billion from fiscal 2023 to 2027, attaining the NATO standard and allowing Japan to acquire counterforce strike, including US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Addressing the world from Poland, Biden said, “Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased. They must be opposed. Autocrats only understand one word, ‘No’. No, you will not take my country; no you will not take my freedom; no you will not take my future.” He continued, “Putin is confronted today with something he didn’t think possible a year ago. He thought leaders of democracies were soft. But he met the iron will of America and nations that refuse to accept a world governed by fear and force. The democracies of the world have grown stronger.”
As Kimberly Strassel of The Wall Street Journal reminds us, “Peace through weakness never works. Peace through strength does.”
Stay strong, democracy.