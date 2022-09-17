The shallowest politicians are those who seek credit for positive developments to which they have contributed nothing. At their recent skewed Spotlight on the Economy, Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert preened as they projected a “strong recovery” with a $2 billion deficit for fiscal 2022, considerably smaller than the two largest: $16.9 billion in 2020 and $12.35 billion in 2021.
What fraudulence! No political or financial wizardry here. The cause is high oil and gas prices from post-Covid demand and particularly reduced global supply from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We need more than Putin’s war to drive the economy,” says San Fernando Business Association president Daphne Bartlett, in calling for diversification and sustainability.
But after seven years during which he developed not a single new foreign revenue stream, Rowley, to justify his useless European trip, calls a news conference to tell the country, as if we haven’t long known our debilitating energy dependence, that if natural gas prospects do not improve, we are in deep trouble. Spare us the rot, prime minister. Tell us what have you done about it for seven wasted years.
The economy has declined six years in succession under Imbert and Rowley. Two days after their self-congratulation when Imbert talked his own rot about their “policies supporting a broad-based, robust recovery”, the CSO revealed “a massive fall” of four per cent in output for the first quarter of 2022, with both the energy and non-energy sectors contracting by 1.3 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively.
This means light manufacturing, retail, services and construction have all slowed. But Rowley says the retail sector has been revived and is now “vibrant”. No, says Bartlett, “retail is slow all over. I don’t know where the Prime Minister got information businesses are thriving. Except for supermarkets, businesses are struggling to stay afloat”.
Indeed, we have had a massive overall decline during the Rowley/Imbert tenure. In 2014, T&T’s real GDP was $187.1 billion. At the end of 2021 it was $149.6 billion, a 20-per cent drop during their seven failing years, a fact ignored in their recent fraudulent “Spotlight”!
And shouldn’t agriculture have been a priority, given the present urgency of food security? This administration’s highlight in agriculture is Rowley peddling the utter rot, embarrassingly, with Caricom leaders present, that Trinidad and Tobago has been “out front” on food security when, as everybody knows, after 60 years the sector is stagnating in primitiveness in this country. In seven years, they did nothing while the food import bill exceeded $5 billion, giving agriculture a paltry annual one per cent in national budgets that totalled almost $400 billion, resulting in the sector contributing a mere 0.4 per cent to GDP!
And they have destroyed the energy sector which lost 9,200 direct jobs since 2015, says the CSO, professionals fleeing the country and production remaining low for seven years. Had Rowley and Imbert ensured more production by overhauling their 2017 fiscal regime, for example, this country could have been rolling in revenue with today’s oil and gas prices.
And especially if they had not committed the unforgivable sin of shutting down the Petrotrin refinery. Refineries are now earning five times more money than a year ago: US$43.11 on petrol, up 366 per cent; and $51.13 on diesel—a 648 per cent increase! Imagine the phenomenal earnings for Trinidad and Tobago with Petrotrin operating. And they closed our refinery against the advice of international experts and their own chairman and board who all advised “restructure not shut down”.
Petrotrin’s products earned a gross US$350 million annually and the company paid $20.2 billion in taxes between 2010 and 2016, while providing employment for 10,000 persons, directly and indirectly. Prof Theodore Lewis says “the dismantling of Petrotrin will rank as the most thoughtless, reckless act a leader has ever inflicted on the populace in our corner of the Caribbean”.
And how much are we spending now to import the petrol and diesel that Petrotrin once produced?! US$3.5 billion between December 2018 and January 2022, says OWTU chief Ancel Roget, citing finance ministry documents. Spending instead of earning foreign exchange. Can you imagine how much it is costing us now when prices have sky-rocketed by 366 per cent and 648 per cent, respectively, for petrol and diesel?! Will the Government, sparing us the rot, tell the nation how many borrowed billions have already been used to import the petrol and diesel Petrotrin once produced? And how much more will be borrowed with prices sky-rocketing? And will they also say how, with no new foreign revenue streams, we will service our gargantuan national debt of $126.6 billion, much of which must be re-paid with US dollars? Will the country demand they tell us?
Unfortunately, no. As I have said, “we digest the rot as though immunised by having lived in a cultural and political garbage dump”. At Independence, Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams said, “Democracy rests on an informed, cultivated and alert public opinion.” But in this intellectually debilitated society, Rowley and Imbert dish out their constant rot with impunity. Soon, at budget time, when hollow boasting prevails and no price to pay, it will be unending fraudulence.
—Ralph Maraj