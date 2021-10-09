Still Adrift

Thank God I only had to read it! I couldn’t endure listening to the recycling and the “repeated self-congratulation” from an often insufferable politician who has allowed this economy to reach the edge of the abyss and is getting away with it in this sleeping nation.
Once again the fossil-fuel energy sector is the key factor in the budget. Oil and gas prices have risen and are likely to stay high. But Imbert shouldn’t start singing again because we are not heading back to King Oil. This climate of high prices is because of the very global energy revolution that presaged the end of oil and gas and which I have warned about for the last six years.
As The Economist points out in an October edition, demand from the post-pandemic global economic recovery, unleashed by some $10.4 trillion of global stimulus, has contributed to the high prices, but the “deeper” factor is supply shortages due to lack of investment by energy majors as a result of “growing pressures to decarbonise”. I have previously highlighted that Big Oil investors and shareholders have been insisting on the transition to green energy. The very cardinal industry rule has been jettisoned. Oil companies are no longer allocating four-fifths of their capital expenditure each year for exploration towards new discoveries to stop depletion of reserves. Annual capex has fallen from $750 billion in 2014 to $350 billion this year, with the number of years’ worth of reserves falling from 50 to 25. Indeed, oil majors Chevron, BP, Shell Total, Eni and Exxon have all been “selling away billions of dollars of oil and gas assets” raising the spectre of “stranded” fields I have repeatedly warned about. As The Economist says, with continuing reduction of investments “the age of fossil-fuel abundance is dead”.
But like in last year’s budget, Imbert is again peddling hope, talking of more investment from oil companies with a review of the tax regime and “looking forward to a strong economic recovery in 2022 from major energy sector projects”. Last year he was speculating about “increasing energy exports”, promising more gas from BHP Billiton’s Broadside Exploration which failed miserably. Small wonder that Express editorial says with great irony, “the loudest message from this year’s budget was the Government intends to get the economy to safe harbour by continuing to tread water”.
And I maintain, “we either diversify or die”. Even the Prime Minister, who for six years found “diversification” an “annoying” word, now acknowledges “diversification is urgently needed”. But is there any urgency in Imbert’s budget towards diversification? Is there a persuasive plan? The Express says: “While the budget was vague on agriculture, it was completely at sea on culture.”
One positive sign is the Government has, at long last, accepted the reality of electric vehicles (EVs). All Customs duties, motor vehicle tax and value added tax will be removed on the importation of battery-powered electric vehicles, with an age limit of two years on imported ones from January 1, 2022. Sadly, we are only now assembling a strategy when global sales of EVs could reach 228 million by 2030 from only just one million four years ago. Indeed on the very day of the budget statement, the Financial Times said “the electric vehicle market has rapidly shifted from first gear to fifth with an extraordinary surge in demand across the world, from Shanghai to Stuttgart, Tokyo to Toronto”. But in Port of Spain, the Government was only now stirring from its six-year slumber.
Besides, a stark incongruity pervades. Because our national power grid hasn’t even started going green, EVs in this country will be powered with electricity produced solely by fossil fuels. In other words, like the economy itself, they too will be completely dependent on oil and gas. This underscores that Government has done little or nothing on renewable energy for six years, during which I constantly warned of its coming.
They developed no investment environment with regulatory frameworks, policies and incentives to facilitate development of this critical new sector. And this budget does little to correct this utterly lamentable situation.
How sad! This sector has been exploding globally, with capacity increasing 45 per cent to 280 gigawatts last year, the “new normal”, reports the International Energy Agency (IEA). The Economist reports “a cool US$178 billion flowed” into green investment funds in the first quarter of 2021, and Goldman Sachs sees $16 trillion invested in clean energy in the next ten years. Indeed it is this sector that will power phenomenal global economic growth, stimulating increased global GDP of almost US$100 trillion between now and 2050, creating many more millions of jobs, saving the planet and improving human welfare.
We could have already been positioned to reap tremendous benefits. But with this Finance Minister, we missed the boat. And with his latest budget, we continue to be adrift.