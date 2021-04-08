Still we dither!

It was inevitable that the national vaccine roll-out would fall victim to allegations of policy breaches and favouritism. Indeed, this newspaper warned about this when it repeatedly urged Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to publish a detailed roll-out plan accounting for the number of vaccine doses to be distributed.

What the public got instead was a generalised plan so unspecific that, at the end of the day, priority at-risk groups, including frontline personnel and the most elderly with non-communicable diseases, are almost guaranteed not to be vaccinated in the priority order that they should be.