Stop SC appointments now, PM

The Trinidad and Tobago Gazette, by (Extraordinary) Notice 522 dated April 14, 2023, under the hand of the Attorney General, Mr Reginald Armour, SC, invited attorneys who “wish to be considered for appointment as Senior Counsel to submit their application to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs...” by April 21, 2023.
The said notice stated, inter alia, that it is made pursuant to the provisions of Order No 282 published in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette (Extraordinary) Vol 3 No 18 on February 15, 1964.
The 1964 Order essentially sets out the procedure for appointment of what was then known as Queen’s Counsel, the equivalent of our post-Independence Senior Counsel (“SC”). The procedure set out was simple. Members of the Bar so desirous were invited to submit their application to the Attorney General (“AG”) and, on receipt of same, the AG “will consult the Chief Justice” or other persons and bodies, “but will be under no obligation to do so”. The AG then submits his recommendations to the Prime Minister, who “will advise the Governor-General”, now the President. So the buck stops with the PM.
The current Notice gives the deadline to submit applications “by April 14, 2023”! The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (“LATT”) notified its members on or about April 21, 2023. Understandably, LATT has requested an extension to May 5, and it is not known if such was granted.
The Honourable Prime Minister must not so advise the President for the following reasons:
1. On December 30, 2011, after SC status was graciously bestowed upon the then-Prime Minister, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, by her then-AG, Mr Anand Ramlogan, the current Prime Minister who was then Leader of the Opposition stated, “What we are seeing now demands that the process by which people attain accolades should be transparent and be put in the hands of people who will protect the process from self-serving developments... To see the process being so abused in the political arena demands that we immediately move to review the system to make it more accountable to the national community” (Newsday, 31.12.2011);
2. On January 15, 2012, the then-AG Mr Ramlogan, in defence of widespread condemnation of awarding himself and his political boss SC status, had this to say: “In Trinidad and Tobago the appointment of silk was always fraught with accusations, disappointments and complaints, shrouded in mystery, secrecy and some sort of ill-defined esoteric system despite protestations to the contrary. It was felt by many that it was an old boys club... The disquiet occasioned by the recent appointment of silk is symptomatic of the continuing need to review many concepts, practices and traditions inherited from the British Empire.” (Guardian, 15.01.2012).
3. The August 24, 2015, Report of the 29th Council of the LATT under its then-president, who is now the current AG, stated, among other things, “the independence of the legal profession and in particular the Bar from the State in all its pervasive manifestations is one of the hallmarks of a free society”. The Report continues, “It is objectionable in principle for the Executive or the head of the Executive arm of the State, the Honourable Prime Minister, to play any role in the selection of attorneys-at-law who are appointed to be silk by the President.” The LATT Report recommended fundamental changes to the procedure to be implemented for the appointment of SC.
4. The December 2005 Report of the Committee Established to Review the Appointment of Senior Counsel, established by the Law Reform Commission, recommended that the appointment of Senior Counsel should reside with an independent panel, but that the formal appointment should be continued to be made by the President. The committee also recommended substantial changes to the process.
5. By virtue of Claim No CV2023-00627 dated March 6, 2023, Israel B Khan, SC, filed an action against the AG, seeking the High Court’s intervention to determine, among other things, “whether the appointment of attorneys-at-law to the legal profession by the President, acting in accordance with or on the advice of the Cabinet, is inconsistent with the Constitution...” The LATT, having not taken any prior leadership role on this issue, has now awoken and has filed an application to intervene in the matter and be named as an Interested Party!
The Prime Minister must do the honourable, decent and proper thing (if at all possible) and, at least in deference to the matter before the court, either let the court determine the many important issues surrounding these appointments, or take the bold initiative (if at all possible) and stop all appointments and direct his AG to desist from spending millions of much-needed taxpayers’ dollars to enrich more SCs to continue litigation.
Instead, the PM ought to direct his AG to re-focus his energy and engage all stakeholders, review the aforementioned reports and give effect to the much-needed fundamental changes, as he had put it in 2011, to make the system “more accountable to the national community”.
Finally, all attorneys who fortunately met the inexplicable rushed deadline, should also call for a halt to their in-waiting appointments, least their appointments are viewed by their peers and the general public as hollow, reeking of nepotism and favouritism because of a process that is clearly opaque, arbitrary, even demeaning and heavily tainted politically.
These potential SCs must be conscious that to be considered they, according to Notice 522, among other things, must be “leaders of the profession” (a); “possess total professional integrity” (e), and “maturity of judgement and balance” (f).
—Author Dave Persad is an attorney-at-law.