Stop the lies

IN two earlier columns this year, I warned about “a plague of decadent mendaciousness” and the “morass of mendacity” from the top echelons of governance.
Questions have arisen about the Prime Minister’s statements in Parliament on December 6, 2019, when he “strenuously denied” he had negotiated the natural gas price between oil and gas majors and the National Gas Company (NGC). In the parliament on April 12, 2017, Rowley had said “we went on to EOG, the third largest gas producer in Trinidad and Tobago” and “met around the table with the Chairman and CEO of EOG Resources” and his team. “This meeting resulted in an agreement between Trinidad and Tobago and EOG on future gas. We finally managed to agree at a price acceptable to both sides.” Wasn’t the Prime Minister directly involved? How can he deny it?
And then in the Budget debate on October 12, 2017 Rowley said he had told BP: “Your people have been stuck with my people; time for us to finish this matter.” He continued, “Madam Speaker, I am proud that I closed the gap and I brought BP from where they were and I brought NGC from where they were and we had an agreement.” What could be plainer than that regarding his direct involvement?
But now that Yara Trinidad Ltd is closing down one of its plants because of the higher natural gas price, Rowley is no longer “proud to have closed the gap” but angrily denying he had anything to do with it. Experts say he contributed very significantly to Yara’s departure and to the compressed margins now being experienced by NGC.
Then there is Finance Minister Colm Imbert, always spinning a yarn about his handling of the economy, perennially touting a “turnaround”. But, as senior UWI economist Dr Roger Hosein points out, we have had negative growth in 2016, 2017 and 2018, averaging -3 per cent, the contracting economy nine per cent smaller than in 2015. The trend is continuing in 2019, with declines in gas production as well as in the manufacturing and construction sectors.
In this year’s budget speech, Imbert said: “Natural gas production, the key to economic growth in Trinidad and Tobago, has continued an upward trend, projected to reach an average of 3.8 bscf per day in 2019.”
But the Review of the Economy says that notwithstanding increased production from the Iguana and Angelin fields, “production edged downwards” as mature fields declined, outweighing output from new sources. While dark clouds gather, Imbert sings the lie, “the rain has gone.”
And 2020 does not look good, with worsening foreign earnings from the global oil and gas glut that will be aggravated by a global economic slowdown; and no new revenue streams from the non-energy sector. Colm Imbert is heading for the ignominy of being the first finance minister in our history to have produced no economic growth in his five years. Really doing it “his way”!
And burning through our foreign reserves, the nation’s economic security, for which Rowley must also share responsibility. They have been peddling the line that their courage and skill, respectively, have kept this nation from going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support. But it is our foreign reserves that have so far saved the economy from the IMF Intensive Care Unit to which we are headed under Rowley and Imbert. Between September 2015 and June 2019, when you minus the US$2 billion foreign borrowings, reserves declined by 50 per cent per cent to approximately US$5 billion from the US$10 billion in 2015! With no new revenue streams, we will soon run out. When that happens, not only would Rowley and Imbert be responsible, but all those who said not a word in this gullible, complacent nation where people believe lies while the ship is sinking before their eyes.
We must also demand the truth about the procurement legislation, critical for this corruption-infested nation. The Act became law in March 2017 and almost three years later it has not been operationalised. In October 2018, Imbert promised “in the first quarter of calendar 2019”. Then on February 1, 2019, he was waiting on advice from Senior Counsel, coming “shortly”. That was ten months ago and not a word since then. But, last Friday, chairman of the Office of Procurement Regulation Moonilal Lalchan said the ball is in the Finance Minister’s court to approve the latest Draft Regulations submitted since September 2, 2019, to have the Act fully operationalised; but after three months, Imbert has not responded. He has also not responded to the media on the claims by Lalchan. Is somebody hiding something?
And what is the truth about what the Express recently called “the deeply disturbing pay-off” in a sexual harassment case brought against former minister Darryl Smith by his personal secretary, Carrie-Ann Moreau. The legal strategy in silencing Ms Moreau was the requirement she sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before receiving the $150,000 settlement. Public funds were being used as hush money to protect a minister! Who in the cabinet knew and approved of this utterly dangerous development? One recalls that both the Attorney General and National Security Minister Stuart Young were in such full-throated defence of the NDA. Are we to believe the Prime Minister knew nothing of this alarming misuse of public funds involving his cabinet colleague? Was Rowley part of the cover-up?