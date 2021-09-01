As the parliamentary deliberations over appointing a Commissioner of Police (CoP) come upon us, there are three relevant public interest issues troubling members of the public, especially those with direct interest in the Police Service and the Police Service Commission.
These are:
(1) the Opposition Leader’s claim that the Government is moving to “hand-pick a Commissioner of its own choice”;
(2) the unclear method of appointing an acting Commissioner of Police as questioned, for example, by editorials, attorney Dave Persad and MSJ leader David Abdulah;
(3) calls for reforming the Commission.
These three issues call for legislative clarity and fundamental reforms.
To accuse the Government of seeking to “hand-pick its own Commissioner” is a half-way story. The Constitution (Section 123 (3)(4)(5) amended by Act No 6 of 2006 with bipartisan support), by using the word “shall” and not “may”, allows the Government (through its majority in Parliament) to lawfully select the candidate of its choice from the list submitted by the Commission through the President. If the UNC or any other party were in government, it too would have this same constitutional option to choose a candidate of its own choice. If this sounds politically distasteful, then the UNC has a lawful option of calling for reform.
In 2016, the court rejected the Government’s proposal (Legal Notice 218 of 2015) to have the process of selecting a Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner initiated by a request from the Minister of National Security and not the Commission itself. Suspicions arose. More recently, there are legal threats against certain provisions in Legal Notice No 183 of 2021.
In a media statement last Thursday, attorney Mr Persad alleged that the acting appointment of Gary Griffith was “illegal, null and void and of no effect” since the Commission had not followed Legal Notice 183 (Section 4), which states that “the Commission may submit to the President a list of suitably qualified persons from amongst the ranks of the Police Service, including those on contract or previously on contract as nominees...”
The Legal Notice 183 (Section 4) uses the word “may”, not “shall”. Would the defence to Mr Persad’s action point to the discretion allowed by the word “may” to the Commission? To confirm, one of our leading lawyers explained to me that the word “may” implies some available discretion. Some commentators, however, have made it appear as if the Commission was statutorily bound to submit a list to the President. Was it?
The words “may” and “shall” have different legislative and policy intent. For example, Section 22(1) of the Police Service Act states: “The Commission may, having regard to the qualifications, experience, skills and merit of a person who is not in the Service, appoint on contract such a person as a police officer to the rank of Commissioner or Deputy for any period.”
But then the recent advertisement for Commissioner specifically states “a candidate shall have no less that 15 years’ experience of increasing responsibility in law enforcement”. (From Legal Notice 219 of 2015.)
How does this advertisement with the word “shall” relate to the Police Service Act which gives the Commission some discretion with the word “may” in terms of hiring a Commissioner? I am just asking. Several queries have been raised regarding the “not less than 15 years of increasing responsibility in law enforcement experience” of the acting commissioner.
The Government’s continuous tinkering with and regular revocation of the regulations and Legal Notices does bring some confusion in governing the Police Service. For example, Legal Notice No 103 (2019) clearly stated that when the Commissioner is absent or “the office of Commissioner is vacant for whatever reason”, the Commission “may, if it thinks fit, appoint to act in the office of Commissioner, a person holding or acting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police”. Clear enough. Why now have the complicated, troubling Section 4 in Legal Notice No 183 requiring the Commission to “submit a list of suitably qualified persons” to the President, etc?
The UNC Opposition, like the Commission itself and several distinguished citizens (eg, late Dana Seetahal, Reggie Dumas, late Kenneth Lalla), has frequently expressed its dissatisfaction with the process of appointing a Commissioner and the operations of the Commission. In 2016, four years before he died, the very knowledgeable senior counsel, Kenneth Lalla, noted the convoluted, inefficient structure of the Police Service Commission and urged quick reforms. (Press release, August 1, 2016.) So, rather than continuously quibbling and revoking one Legal Notice after another, stop the patch work and undertake the required overhaul and make things much more manageable and efficient in the public interest.
—The author is a professor emeritus, criminologist and former independent senator and chairman of the
Police Service Commission