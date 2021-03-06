Straight answers needed

Last Sunday’s column touched on multiple subjects about which there is a lack of straight answers. The range of coverage seemed well received, but there was a common observation: “you left out WASA”, referring to the notorious statutory body, the Water and Sewerage Authority.
First, however, to return to the growing uncertainty about when, and in what quantities, we will receive a supply of Covid-19 vaccines. Spokespersons for the Government have received a change of script. The mamaguy of “vaccine roll-out” has been switched to asking us to have a “proper perspective” on the problem and to continue to believe that the international COVAX and other facilities will deliver sufficient for our needs out of its portfolio of vaccines. Are we essentially beggars? We need straight answers.
The restarting of such economic activity that may have survived the heavy blow of shutdown or restriction is said to be dependent on vaccinating the vast majority of a country’s population. As far as the entertainment industry is concerned, I am not holding my breath in expectation of a Carnival 2022 returning in its traditional in-person form.
Several remarkable efforts were made to keep the Carnival season alive “virtually”. It became clear that, going forward, entertainment events must combine in-person attendance with streaming in order to reach bigger audiences and truly to go global, including a significant reach into the global travel market.
Nevertheless, as I was looking at the Golden Globe Awards event on TV last Sunday, the limitations of virtual were apparent. One reviewer in the United Kingdom acknowledged the “reality that the show must be radically re-imagined” but that, without the crowds and the buzz that they bring, “the glamour and momentousness of the night were gone, lost somewhere in the long, dark shadow of Covid”.
This observation is supportive of the good economic prospects of positioning our arts and culture to take advantage of the release, when it comes, of the pent-up demand in the global market for travel, seasoned with authenticity and adventures, which also satisfies the need for people to gather and have fun again.
As I remarked at a visual arts function recently: “We are well placed to provide a unique experience which synchronises visual arts, performing arts, culinary arts and party. A coherent investment policy to support our arts and culture as a major engine for the diversification and transformation of our national economy could place Trinidad and Tobago in an attractive state of readiness, to be in the right place at the right time. What a change this would make from the sad commentaries that frequently employ the phrase wrong place at the wrong time.”
This reminds me, in this land of Government by Committee, that we have two committees related to economic recovery because I made a related arts and culture pitch to one of them. These are the Roadmap to Recovery Committee and the Community Recovery Committee. It is more than time for updates on what they are doing. Regarding WASA, all the talk in the world about management, reorganisation and transformation will have little credibility until the bosses tell us by what means they will capture the thousands of gallons of water that leak away every day and do not reach into the distribution network.
The new spin on WASA has set a three-year horizon for results. Seriously? That is plenty more water and money wasting through perpetual leaking and alleged corruption. Moreover, can our country’s financial state accommodate a further three-year delay in treating transparently with WASA’s massive debt and receivables?
Our governments lavishly spent our oil and gas money, the bulk of it poured into transfers and subsidies to inefficient State-controlled entities. WASA had a gargantuan appetite for prop-up money. Successive governments fed the monster despite alleged corruption. That kind of money is no longer available and the socio-economic fallout from lack of a reliable water supply will cruelly continue.
In 1961, Lord Pretender, affectionately known as Preedie, advised us in his song, “Never Ever Worry”, not to “let worries take charge of your brain”. Sixty years later our brains are overcharged with worries and straight answers are needed.