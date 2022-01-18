The Prime Minister’s announcement of the formation of a review committee regarding the horrifying death toll from Covid-19 is the latest signal that we keep going from calamity to calamity. The announcement appeared as front-page news in this newspaper above the highlight of a report inside that police officers had interviewed the Minister of Finance, in what is called the “Pelican Probe”.
By itself, this is a deeply troubling affair involving, as it does now, utterances made in purported exchanges involving the Minister of Health and the Attorney General, with the son of another Cabinet minister. One of those exchanges took place on the Ocean Pelican, in which the minister’s son admits he spoke with the Attorney General, and the station diary is standing as a kind of sentinel as to what may have taken place. We know enough of the details of that affair to this point, not to be detained with them here and now. We are in one of those moments when our lived reality appears stranger than fiction. As we seem to have been emerging from the still highly unsettled matter of the collapse of one Police Service Commission and the appointment of another, the question of a merit list looms large. Here is just as another delicious aside. The Police Commissioner who fell on his sword in that imbroglio disagrees with the man now at the helm. Was it appropriate for officers to have used tear-gas in breaking up a protest gathering at the Savannah in Port of Spain on Sunday? The ousted commissioner says no, the man in charge says hell yes.
Pity, however, the noble knight, the public health professional who just months ago was a pillar of poise, a cool-headed professional who led the country’s response to the killer virus Covid-19. Dr Roshan Parasram’s exemplary performance as the head of this team helped earn him an honorary PhD from The UWI, St Augustine. He also became the Express Individual of the Year 2020. He had only begun to become a household name and a face, with the establishment of the team he leads, in March that year. “Amidst near-chaotic change, the country looked to its leaders for guidance,” the Express said in citation 13 months ago. “Dr Parasram’s unshakeable calm and expertise drew him above the noise, to easily capture the nation’s attention.” He easily became present in every home in the country, the paper said, and it was “a no-brainer” for the team of editors to have concluded their deliberations on the award then. He said of the special recognition it was “totally unexpected”, that it was “very much appreciated” and he was “surprised, honoured and humbled”. He praised the team working with him on this from day one, sometime in March 2020.
It cannot be comforting, therefore, for him and his team to now countenance an investigation into the circumstances which have led to the fact that the country’s death toll from Covid is where it is now. One retired, formerly highly placed public servant remarked in an online message days ago that we had arrived at a position in which there is “numbness/acceptability” of Covid-19 deaths. He described it as disturbing. There is a whole other story to be told about the concomitant impact on funeral agencies across the country. We had ended 2020 with just over 300 deaths. In May last year, for that month alone the toll was more than that. When we hit 600 in late June, the Guardian posted that figure in stark black and white, big bold type, as a signal attention grabber on its Page One.
Around that time, the Leader of the Opposition and her team were raising concerns, calling for a proper reckoning. For many in the national audience, however, she was coming across as ungracious and unnecessarily unappreciative.
By his own actions and his announcement last Saturday, the Prime Minister has breathed new life into those fears and fulminations of months ago. As difficult and as heart-rending as it is to say this, the shine has gone out of the ball in the hands of Dr Parasram and his team. On January 5, the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) issued a statement declaring an “urgent need to overhaul the health system”. It tagged this “along with the current strategies that have been employed in the fight against Covid-19”.
We have moved from being adjudged Number One, by assessors associated with Oxford University in our handling of the pandemic in our midst, to this.
Whatever the specific terms of reference of the team under Prof Seemungal, there is a sufficiency of questions now to be put to the Parasram team. The mission, as we understand it, is for this new team to “go into the hospitals, to investigate the conditions and the standard of care for Covid-19 patients”.
To the extent this is central to the fact that so many of our nationals have died, was this not on the to-do list for someone on this previous A team? Moreover, what might they have been saying about it to the minister and his team, it seems fair wonder.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist