There is frustration about the Domestic Violence Act in Trinidad and Tobago. Just recently, Abeo Cudjoe and her son, Levi Williams, were murdered even though, according to newspaper reports, she had obtained a protection order. What is the use of a piece of paper, we ask?
Domestic violence legislation exists in 158 countries. From 1991, when the Trinidad and Tobago Act was passed, it has been used, with as many as 10,389 applications in 2013. Thousands of protection orders are granted annually. Of those, a small number of women who have protection orders are murdered, though it is likely more continue to experience some abuse and harassment. This number should be zero.
It is important to remember how extensively the Domestic Violence Act is used as we think through how to make it more effective for all, and especially those at risk of lethal harm.
The act has been amended twice because people who work in the field believe its use can deter violence. When I practised law, I heard the stories of women who had been abused for years—a woman in her 50s whose husband raped her on the kitchen table in the presence of her children; a woman whose partner kept a cutlass under the bed; a woman whose common law husband stalked her to her workplace every day. These women lived in constant fear.
And so, making an application is an act of empowerment which promises some safety and freedom. When protection orders are granted by the court without delay, they can and do protect individuals and families. We must therefore be careful about how we talk about the Domestic Violence Act, making demands for improvements without bringing it into disrepute.
But the fact is that we know too little about how the Domestic Violence Act is working. We do not have very basic information on the percentage of orders granted in relation to applications made. We do not know what kinds of orders are granted. We do not know why so many applications are rejected. We do not know if perpetrators are being excluded from the homes or whether abused women and their children are being forced to seek shelter elsewhere? We do not know how many orders are breached or the nature of compliance or non-compliance with the orders. There seems not to be a system of service or data collection to follow up on the protection orders.
With no systematic information, we do not know if there are certain circumstances under which the protection order is unlikely to deter continued violence or what special measures must be put in place to guard against further harm being done. But we can draw lessons from elsewhere. Research from other countries suggests women report lower levels of violence after they have applied for protection orders whether or not they are granted the order. The court has a moral and coercive authority which is more likely to be respected than disobeyed. Also, it has been found that violation rates are reduced when protection orders are used in combination with arrests. It is important police understand they have an obligation to pursue investigations and prosecutions of violent crime, regardless of whether there is an application for a protection order.
On the other hand, protection orders are more likely to be violently breached where perpetrators are men who are engaged in less than full-time employment, have histories of arrest for committing violence against others, have a pattern of stalking, and are substance abusers. Orders are also more likely to be breached where victims had limited income.
If we understand better the social, economic, psychological and gender factors that shape the response to protection orders, authorities can devise safety plans to prevent the re-occurrence of violence. We need our own research.
The 2020 amendments to the Domestic Violence Act aim to improve the effectiveness of protection orders and save lives, if implemented. These improvements include:
• Making of interim orders where hearings must be adjourned through no fault of the applicant. This reduces the dangers that come with delay.
• The use of risk assessments to ascertain the likelihood of continued violence when granting a protection order, or in determining whether bail should be granted where there is a breach of a protection order. This risk assessment can inform the scope of the protection order, giving guidance, for example, on whether the respondent should be removed from the home or be prevented from having access to children.
• The court also has the power to order the use of electronic surveillance devices to track the movements of perpetrators. This surveillance can give an early alert to the victim and the police if the perpetrator is in an area close to the protected person.
The protection order is important, but without other measures, it does run the risk of being just a piece of paper. There are a range of services which should be coordinated and available to strengthen the protection and safety of domestic violence victims with protection order. These include:
1. Dedicated hotline services for persons with protection orders to report breaches or threats of breaches for immediate police response;
2. Regular follow up and contact with persons affected by protection orders (victims and perpetrators) by social workers and police to monitor compliance and assess need for support or intervention;
3. Risks assessments to determine likelihood of continued violence, but also to shape emergency psycho-social and counselling interventions for perpetrators;
4. Provision of safe housing and financial grants for victims so that they can get needed resources and support to keep them secure.
All forms of violence are prevalent in Trinidad and Tobago and domestic violence is perhaps the most pervasive. We have a good sense of what must be done, and that starts with having a national strategy and plan informed by data and research; resources to implement the plan; and monitoring for accountability for effective implementation.
—Author Roberta Clarke is chair of the Coalition against Domestic Violence.