Stress, as an actual entity, does not exist. Some persons say stress is fake news. Fake news is false or misleading information presented as news. It was first used in the 1890s, but the term was really made popular by Donald Trump over the past few years which he used to describe any negative media coverage of himself.
More than saying it is fake news, I guess it is more accurate to say stress is not a real thing. Sure, we know stress can directly affect your body by causing headaches, reduced libido, chest pain, muscle tension, increased blood pressure and insomnia. Its effects on your mood include anxiety, irritability, sadness, depression and lack of motivation. Its effects on your behaviour include social withdrawal, overeating, under-eating, angry outbursts, less exercise, increased drug, and alcohol use. But really and truly, stress as an actual and real concept does not really exist. Yep, you heard me. Stress does not exist.
To really understand this, we should look at how the brain functions. The brain is the most complex part of the human body. It is mainly made up of three parts—the hindbrain, the midbrain and the forebrain. The hindbrain is responsible for autonomic and automatic basic things like waking us up, reminding the heart to beat, reminding us to breathe. It also coordinates movement and learned activities.
The midbrain controls reflex actions and eye movements. It is also where all the emotions live and the centre of the survival mechanisms of the body. The forebrain is what we see as the main brain. It is where we have the cerebrum; it holds our memories and it enables us to plan, imagine and think.
There is some overlap, of course, and different parts of the brain are either in between hindbrain, midbrain and forebrain or function in both. The limbic system is a part of the forebrain/midbrain and is the centre for emotions, behaviour and memory. It controls our reaction to stress, sex and attention.
The main area though that I want to focus on, is the amygdala. It is part of the limbic system and specifically regulates anxiety, aggression, emotional memory and social conditioning. It is involved in our response to food, sex and drugs. It also consolidates memories that have an emotional response. So, when you have gotten a tabanca, this is where the memory is housed.
More importantly, though, it is the base of our flight-or-fight response. Because it is the same site, our body’s response to fighting or opportunity is the same response to flight or danger. With either fight or flight, our mouth dries up, our gastrointestinal system seizes up and we lose our appetite. The muscles of the neck and lower back get tense and spasm, sexual arousal disappears, and things go limp. It is what we call the sympathetic autonomic nervous system (SANS) response.
So, when the amygdala detects a threat or opportunity, it wants to prepare the body for physical activity and thus the SANS is activated. When this happens, we get increased heart rate and heart activity, and slower digestion. Insulin release is reduced, and cortisol increased, so we get higher glucose levels. We sweat more and we have more adrenaline in our system, so we are hyped and aggressive and easily triggered.
If we look back to the beginning of this column at the list of the effects on our body, mood and behaviour by the disease process stress, it is really the same effects of the activated sympathetic autonomic nervous system (SANS). The problem is that the SANS is supposed to be activated for short periods only, and the PANS (parasympathetic autonomic nervous system), which is for “rest and digest”, is supposed to be our baseline.
So, stress is not really a disease entity. It is what happens when our basic midbrain and forebrain are chronically activated, and the amygdala tells the body to activate SANS. So, stress is our own body and brain overreaction or chronic reaction. So, work is not stressful. Our reaction to it is what is the issue. That husband or wife is not stress. Our chronic overreaction to them is the issue. We actually have the power to reduce our own stress.
There are things that can be done as an individual to reduce our stress levels. Mindfulness has been the new thing over the past few years. It teaches people to focus on the senses and the present, and it stops the brain over-cycling and over-thinking. So, it breaks the circuit, albeit temporarily, and then routinely.
There is meditation, praying, exercise, sports, liming, entertainment. Good sex reduces stress. Bad sex increases it. And sleep is good for stress. The main point here is that stress is not a real entity, but only a projection of our body systems, our chronic fear reaction. Since it starts with us, it could also be reduced by us.
Saying that, though, the SANS stress reaction caused by crime is difficult to reduce. With crime and murders occurring anytime, anywhere, the population feels a direct threat to their very survival. When we feel we may be killed anytime, anywhere, directly or as a bystander, mindfulness may not be enough. Stress may not exist—but with crime, fear does exist, and it is so very poignantly real.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an Emergency Medicine Lecturer with the UWI and a member of TEL institute.