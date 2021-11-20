Stumbling carelessly into bankruptcy

The last 21 months have drained our nation’s emotional resources and injected paranoid feelings. Uncertainty and risk are now our constant companions. We no longer have a clear vision of the future. We are exhausted. The constant quarrelling on every front has bewildered us, and we no longer appear to subscribe to the view that “all ah we is one family”.
Will we ever get past this virus that seems to have the power to evade the world’s best defences? The longer it stays, the more visible is our divide. We are divided on almost everything. So how will we, as a nation, face the future?
With our inadequate public health and education systems, Covid-19 has caused inevitable substantial havoc. We entered the crisis with no State institution enjoying a majority vote of confidence. Fascinatingly, though, in the first months of the pandemic, the health institutions received a significant boost, as national confidence in them moved from a five-year average of 22 per cent to 36 per cent. (Express/SBS 2021 Poll)
However, the Ministry of Health failed to trust the public to do the right thing, so the news conferences turned into scolding sessions. The Opposition leveraged the stumbles in communication by the Ministry of Health in savage, personalised attacks. Deliberately undermining the credibility of the lead medical team, they pumped hostility into the vaccination campaign. They shifted the goalposts for each stage of the national effort without reference to the global situation. Contrary to their opinion, Trinidad and Tobago is not a significant player that could get cutting edge products and systems at the drop of a hat.
Rampant misinformation and tribal loyalties surfaced with deadly consequences for many families. The result? Frustration and confusion. But the Opposition was not alone; the business and religious leaders were myopic, which added distrust, further muddying the waters. How much did this injection of scepticism affect the level of the national acceptance of the needed public health measures? How does this hesitation hamper our national recovery?
Every public institution is under siege. The fiasco of incompetence at the Police Service Commission engulfed us and spawned shifting conspiracy theories. Speculation paraded as fact. Our leaders engaged in theatrical hijinks instead of providing good governance. They seek to show contempt for the rules and norms and encourage the population to share their disdain. Their arguments do not have to make sense since all that is needed is permission to be disrespectful. The provocateurs are not concerned about the well-being of their fellow citizens, but about power.
The emotional appeal of conspiracy theories is that complex issues are simplified, and the believer has a satisfying sense of unique, privileged access to the truth. The ball of confusion that sought to immerse the Speaker of the House was a naked grab for power. The Facebook arsonists compete to create the most inflammatory posts and images that are spread effortlessly without context or nuance. The Independent senators became fair game because they had not unstintingly supported the agenda of the Opposition. Our citizens detest each other, with an exaggeration of differences and vilification of each other.
There is a cost for this action; we now have a swamp of despair and pessimism, which removes our capacity to think logically. Our service sector is the largest non-governmental employer, but that sector has had two very different experiences. Those in white-collar jobs have switched to remote work seamlessly, but others have seen their hours cut or their employers close their doors and have substantial fears about their life chances. The retail and personal service sector will slowly recover since there are lingering fears about taking the vaccine or about infection brought about by the resumption of life. Yet, the slower this recovery, the more pain will be in the overall economy since consumption, the driver of our GDP, will be dampened. This disruptive scenario coincides with increased inflation. The rising national debt ratio will form another source of tribal attacks. Life, for many, is more uncertain and dangerous. How will we chart a course for the future? Will a populist with adept social media skills stage a coup?
We can expect a period of intense political strife since we see our glass as half-empty but our regional neighbours’ glasses as half-full. Disparaging ourselves and stirring discontent, we rob ourselves of our energy. Our anger, fuelled by group-think, dissuades sane, competent persons from volunteering for public service. Both Barbados and Jamaica have established multi-year approaches to their problems; why can our leaders not follow suit? Will our admiration for Mia Mottley extend to our adoption of a tripartite arrangement? Without competent leadership, how will we succeed?
Caricom, as we have known it, is under threat. Guyana has signalled their unwillingness to play ball, while Jamaica is uninterested in us. Barbados is trying to forge a new identity. To whom shall we export? What can we ship, and at what price if our domestic market is depressed? We cannot think about this if we dissipate our energies in internal warfare.
How do we create a society empowered to act on behalf of us all? Persistence in error is a problem; we have to rid ourselves of blind tribal loyalty. There is always freedom to change course, but the voter must have moral courage. However, to recognise the error and alter the policies is possibly the most distasteful option for many. Without it, bankruptcy beckons.