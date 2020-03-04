Part 2
In the rush to get back into the House that briefly impaired her understanding, Tracy Davidson-Celestine told us she would be sworn in as councillor on the “first working day of March’’, but it is actually today that she will be—in replacement, it appears, of Councillor Agatha Carrington who suddenly resigned as councillor, and automatically as Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, last Friday.
Since there’s no point to her storming the House to serve as councillor without a portfolio, which portfolio will it be? It is unlikely to be Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy since this portfolio is held by Kelvin Charles who most likely will continue to hold on to it until he perforce demits office at the end of April. (I understand, by the way, that April is the fateful month in order to ensure that he will qualify for his gratuity and pension. How thoughtful!)
Perhaps it will be Secretary of Health etc since that choice is the most straightforward one given AC’s resignation? Or will it be Secretary of Finance and the Economy, which is now held by Joel Jack? But since JJ is deputy chief, is one of her partners in the political crime, cannot be seen as definitively shorn of his ambition to become Chief Secretary, but is likely to fail in his bid for the office of chief by the will of his fellow assemblymen, surely he would resist any attempt to further “demote’’ him? But what would he do if she should insist?
Will she pluck the portfolio of one of the other two councillors, Nadine Stewart-Phillips and Kwesi Des Vignes, both of whom were appointed by KC and backed him in the elections? Given the vacancy in Health etc, that would seem to be unnecessarily high-handed and ruinous. Further, while NSP appears not to have an official leg to stand on, KDV is the recently elected PRO of the Tobago Council, and is Leader of Assembly Business to boot, so it might not be prudent to dismiss him —that is, if prudence is still a value.
But, as we already know, she cannot be either Chief Secretary or Deputy Chief Secretary since, absent by-elections, she is not an Assemblyman.
So if TDC is unlikely to be able to wrest Finance and the Economy from JJ and dismisses Health etc in preference for Education etc (which two chiefs, Orville and KC, have imbued with prestige), what is she thrusting herself into the House for? A not unreasonable answer is to get into the Executive Council and exert control with both eyes fixed on dispensing election mini projects (funded by taxpayers, if you please), donations, and other forms of influence-building largesse—okay bribes, if you want to be crass about it—to the Tobagonian electorate.
It is more than apparent that she cannot wait until January 2021 when KC’s tenure would have ended. And she has been willing to use her party circumstances to undermine the will of the people who voted in KC on the expectation that he would use up his full term, unless, of course, there were premature elections.
We have had no Assembly elections but we are witnessing an abuse of governance that craps on the electorate in broad daylight with impunity, that changes the rules of the game without reference to that electorate, that puts the party above the people, that tramples on the sovereignty of the people. All for the satisfaction of a personal ambition.
If there’s a situation that warrants an uprising of the people, this is it. The people must defend their Constitution. They must tell the PNM and TDC in the most unambiguous of voices, “This is not what we voted for! And if there’s a loophole in the Act, let’s set about forthwith closing it. We don’t want a repeat of this duplicity down the road.’’
TDC is probably thinking that PNM members and supporters who are disaffected by her actions will bury their grievances and rally around the party when the time comes. But I wouldn’t bet on it.
As mi bredren Vanus observes in one of his papers:
“The basic intent of the (THA) system is that the party in power must also retain the confidence of the people of Tobago, since they too can be removed in the next election. The party in power must never forget that sovereignty lies with the people of Tobago and that the THA is merely the instrument through which the people’s sovereign island interests are pursued. In that regard, the recent events surrounding the change of PNM leadership in the THA reveals both a breakdown of party unity in Tobago and a betrayal of the public trust by the party.’’
A betrayal of the public trust. Since I hold a share of that public trust, I feel betrayed.
• Part 1 appeared on February 20
