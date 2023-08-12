Such wasted years

Last Thursday, August 10, marked three years since the 2020 general election in Trinidad and Tobago. As voters cast their ballots in tomorrow’s local government election, this country would have had a PNM administration led by Dr Keith Rowley for eight continuous years.
How do we assess this period? I have long identified what I consider to be the three critical issues to the future for Trinidad and Tobago. I called for: 1. economic modernisation to deal with a changing global economy; 2. arresting the spreading and deepening social decay producing horrendous crime and murder levels, domestic violence, child abuse, youth hooliganism and more—all unsettling national equilibrium; and 3. eliminating the institutional dysfunction that generates insufficiencies in delivery of State goods and services to the people.
On these criteria, things are much worse today than eight years ago. Last week, my column, “Eight blood-soaked years”, dealt with the level of murderousness—over 4,000 killings in eight years—a direct product of the social decay stemming from poor family and community life. The Government abdicated responsibility for arresting the decline and now anarchy is upon us.
Similar inaction attended the economy which has remained shamefully stagnating, undiversified and elementary with absolutely no new foreign revenue streams, without which this economy and society will die. For eight wasted years, we have had empty pontification and posturing by Rowley and his finance minister, Colm Imbert, our snake oil salesman.
Desperate for something positive without having earned it, they tried a song and dance about Moody’s recent positive outlook based on the higher oil revenue from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and a small surplus from reduced government expenditure which, I am told, is not the result of sudden fiscal discipline, but rather hesitation by senior public officials to incur expenditure for fear of running afoul of the new procurement law.
And the temporary reprieve is almost over. Indeed, our energy revenues have already fallen from $6.4 billion in December 2022 to $1.7 billion in January 2023. And over the last six months the price of oil averaged around US$71 while our 2023 budget is pegged at $92.50. Additionally, the $6 for natural gas that Imbert expects will not be realised.
The price of ammonia, critical component in his basket of commodities supporting the price, has crashed from around $1,200 to $250 per tonne. Other components are also challenged. A June UN report says the outlook for global trade in the second half of 2023 is “pessimistic”, highlighting contraction in China and Asia as well as US and Europe where persistent inflationary pressures will continue to curb consumer spending and business borrowing for the rest of 2023, making a global recession likely. This is obviously keeping oil and gas prices down and diminishing precious foreign revenue, life-blood of our economy.
Additionally, gas production remains at a 19-year low, oil production at the 1950s level. We will soon start borrowing massively again with projected expenditure now increased to $61 billion this year. Expect a perilous increase in net national debt, already way above the 70 per cent described as “acceptable”. And a budget deficit larger than anticipated. Imbert is already hedging, saying with uncharacteristic humility he “cannot predict what would happen” regarding the sustainability of our present position.
And we have not moved one inch in the last eight years to cure our disease of ingrained institutional dysfunction. In three weeks, we will be celebrating 61 years of Independence with shambolic State institutions wallowing in worse inefficiency than ever, failing in their sacred obligations to the people.
Tax-burdened citizens must continue to protest and block roads to have them repaired; they dread falling ill and going to a public health institution where they can languish from lack of effective attention; and they have no assurance the Police or Fire Service, contacted in an emergency, will ever arrive.
And if after six decades, this failing state cannot meet such basic obligations, small wonder it flounders with the complex issues like the country’s international competitiveness, the relevance of the education system to today’s national needs or the criminal justice system generally and the delivery of justice in particular, on all of which disastrous deterioration prevailed during eight wasted years.
People are migrating, resources and talent draining from this diminishing nation. Almost immediately on the ascension to office of Rowley and Imbert in 2015, my column highlighted the three critical areas to these two most senior politicians in the Cabinet, each then with over 30 years in the Parliament, and suggested what needed to be done.
I warned, “success in government is now more critical than at any other time in our history”. Tragically, it turned out that when we needed the best, we have had the worst, totally inadequate to the challenges, leaving an existential crisis brewing in Trinidad and Tobago.
The political flaccidity and intellectual fossilisation deepened over the past eight years, underscoring the original inadequacy. With the local election campaign again based on national issues, will voters send a message tomorrow to jolt this Government into some redeeming action for their remaining tenure? It has been such utterly wasted years.
—Ralph Maraj