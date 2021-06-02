Suggestions for better healthcare

Healthcare systems can be categorised in many ways, but we may use the two broadest categories—inpatient vs outpatient. Healthcare systems and healthcare facility decision makers may not have all the capacity, experience, skills, training or competencies, especially for an appropriate pandemic response, but can be guided by experts in order to maintain a very good service to all inpatients and outpatients continuously.
Why must emergency cases with life- and limb-threatening illness and injuries be put at risk by not providing appropriate access to emergency care in Point Fortin? There are two persons at risk when a pregnant person delivers, especially in a motor vehicle—the mother and the baby.
What are the practical approaches recommended by healthcare management experts to protect healthcare personnel (HCP), patients and communities in this Covid-19 pandemic?
The first and most important requirement is pertaining to the “work environment safety and support” and ensuring HCPs are well-trained in the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). The regional health authorities (RHAs) and chief medical officers of health must clearly define and implement strategies to optimise PPE, such as providing and allowing limited reuse of N95 respirators and reserving N95 respirators for aerosol-generating procedures and tracking the PPE supplies daily, using the PPE Burn Rate Calculator (CDC, 2021). The RHAs must ensure universal source control (wearing of masks appropriately) for all HCPs, patients and visitors. They must establish a plan for providing additional support for HCPs considering aspects such as mental health, parenting, meals and non-punitive sick policies (CDC, 2021).
Nurses are at risk, and their contact time with Covid-19 patients must be measured, as it’s a good universal indicator that is directly proportional to the risk of transmission of the virus, especially in partially or unvaccinated staff, that is, “increased contact time means increased risk of infection”. When people get tired, they are prone to making more mistakes.
I read about the nurses at Point Fortin Hospital being overworked, and also the young woman who delivered her baby en route to San Fernando General Hospital. These are signs of weak healthcare systems management and poor implementation of “access and priority of care” standards. In other words, the CEO and clinical directors have not followed the National Accreditation Standards and Patients’ Rights Charter. Life- and limb-threatening emergencies must take preference, no matter what the other extenuating circumstances, even Covid-19.
The second requirement is maintaining good patient service delivery and ensuring all HCPs are well versed in evidence-based care of patients with Covid-19—understanding the guidance for discharging a patient with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 from the hospital to home, or to a long-term care facility. Using telehealth strategies when feasible within the facility, and setting up a phone advice line to triage patients and to address questions and concerns from possible Covid-19 patients are extremely important and must be continuously managed.
The third approach is using data streams for situational awareness that continuously keep the Covid-19 awareness high—eg, evidence-based guidance for caring for patients with Covid-19 and reporting hospital capacity data twice a day to keep the target population aware of the situation. Keeping people aware is good “crisis management” and even propagates vaccination compliance and acceptance of risks.
The fourth practical approach is maintaining resilient “facility practices”. This is done by strengthening the facility’s response mechanisms using a hospital preparedness checklist and a Covid-19 surge spreadsheet to estimate and respond to the surge in demand for hospital-based services, including emergencies and considering the distances and hence the time involved for accessing emergency care (CDC, 2021). The RHAs are using dedicated staff and are cohorting patients with Covid-19, but plans for reducing staffing shortages are not evident.
An emergency operations centre (EOC) should be set up, and the RHAs and CMOHs must ensure it has enough staff for an extended response, and that the EOCs are linked to all other EOCs in the RHA, and other RHAs in the country, on a 24/7 basis using a hybrid physical presence/virtual operational schedule. Thus, much effort can be placed on resuming/maintaining essential healthcare services using a risk/benefit analysis for in-person care visits, while optimising telehealth. This avoids issues like deliveries in cars to a large extent.
Finally, a communication plan must be developed and maintained and linked to the National Crisis Communication and Management Plan, using the EOC for real-time information management—eg, data warehousing, retrieval, sharing and mining, and this will benefit the RHAs’ HCPs, patients and the community. This includes persistent and consistent public education programmes, virtual town halls meetings, daily huddles (virtual) with local leadership such as mayor, councillors, assistant police commissioners, business chambers, etc. E-mails and phone conferences for staff, media and others are also important.
The pandemic must not be seen as the apocalypse, but a virus that was expected and that overwhelmed our healthcare systems. We were not prepared and had some surge capacity in place. We were warned about this and other hazards like earthquakes, and we were warned about the Venezuelan transmigration into T&T when I was in the Office of Disaster Preparedness Management during the period 2011-2017. We even had a plan prepared and submitted to the permanent secretary at the Ministry of National Security. If the decision makers who were hired could have just listened to the experts and taken advice from us, we would have had a better response and taken better care of our people. The Government has performed well so far. It is not a bad Covid-19 response, as we are a resilient people and we adapt rapidly, but there is room for improvement and we do have local experts who can help.
—Dr Stephen Ramroop is
a past medical director, SWRHA;
and past CEO, ODPM